How to defeat Guy of Gisborne in Gangs of Sherwood

Gangs of Sherwood presents a number of formidable bosses for Robin and his companions to overcome. The Merry Men will encounter a number of lieutenants on their quest to overthrow the tyrannical Sheriff of Nottingham.

The Guy of Gisborne is one of these bosses, and since the game is set in steampunk medieval England, you'll be up against this boss's mechanical robot.

This article will present a walkthrough and strategies for defeating the Guy of Gisborne in Gangs of Sherwood.

Tips to deal with Guy of Gisborne in Gangs of Sherwood

Guy of Gisborne will be seated inside his mechanical beast (Image via Nacon)

Guy of Gisborne is the game's fourth major boss. He is an arrogant man with mechanical limbs who will battle you while seated inside the Big Chimera, a golden mechanical robot with a lion face.

This boss encounter in Gangs of Sherwood will begin after you blow up the giant cannon atop the factory. It's really satisfying to defeat the Guy of Gisborne as he troubles you during the exploration of the facility, continually setting up ambushes. Defeating him also gives you a hefty sum of gold.

The boss fight is quite simple: dodge his attacks and damage him at the appropriate times. However, his attacks can prove to be devastating. Here are a few pointers to help you deal with this menace in Gangs of Sherwood:

Guy of Gisborne has three modes of primary attack: 1) He will launch a volley of projectiles at you, 2) The mounted machine gun on his back, and 3) He will blast you with a flame-thrower.

The first one is pretty easy to dodge. Look for the marked locations where the attacks will hit and steer clear of them. You can use your attacks during this time.

The second one does not hit hard but knocks you down and can leave you vulnerable. Dodge the machine gun and do not try to attack the Big Chimera during this stage.

In the third attack, he will hurl volleys of flame at you. Dodge the incoming projectiles and attack him. This is his most powerful attack, so be careful.

After his health goes down to 50 percent, he will jump to an elevated position and launch a barrage of missiles at you. He is invulnerable during this stage, so there is no point in attacking him. Focus on dodging instead.

Another attack he got in his arsenal is a giant laser that fires from the lion's mouth. Just stay clear of the front side, and you will be safe.

The defeated remains of the Guy of Gisborne (Image via Nacon)

You can check out our review of Gangs of Sherwood here.