How to defeat Harry of Nottingham in Gangs of Sherwood

Gangs of Sherwood presents an array of exhilarating quests that demand players confront adversaries and formidable bosses. These missions are segmented into acts within the game, each culminating in a confrontation with a boss. Harry of Nottingham is one among those encountered during the main campaign. Much like the others in the game, he possesses potent abilities capable of dealing fatal blows to your character and concluding the battle.

Nevertheless, similar to other bosses, Harry of Nottingham has weaknesses. Therefore, prior to engaging in direct combat, it is advisable to analyze his tactics. Choose a character strategically and plan your gameplay. This guide aims to assist you in successfully overcoming Harry of Nottingham in Gangs of Sherwood.

Tips to easily defeat Harry of Nottingham in Gangs of Sherwood

Harry of Nottingham in Gangs of Sherwood. (Image via Nacon)

In Gangs of Sherwood, the encounter with Harry of Nottingham, the main boss, occurs in Act 2 Mission 1, known as Scornach Chasm. To reach this battle, you can either progress through the missions sequentially, or directly select it from the table in your hideout, Major Oak.

Upon reaching the end of Scornach Chasm, you will confront Harry of Nottingham, a formidable boss with a commanding presence wielding dual butcher weapons. While he employs these for slashing attacks, a significant portion of his assault involves area-of-effect (AoE) damage.

Harry's arsenal involves fiery blows. (Image via Nacon)

One notable potent attack to be wary of is the ground stomp. The boss targets your position, executing a leap followed by lethal fiery ground stomps and covering a certain radius with their destructive effects. Another formidable move in Harry's arsenal involves fiery blows. This elemental attack manifests as a burst of fire emerging from the ground towards you.

In addition to these heavy attacks, Harry of Nottingham incorporates regular slash attacks, featuring a series of continuous strikes. Furthermore, he summons minions during the battle, demanding you to not only focus on evading his attacks, but also on eliminating the accompanying minions.

Opt for Robin when facing Harry of Nottingham. (Image via Nacon)

Considering the boss' abilities, it's crucial to pick a character with the potential for executing ranged attacks in Gangs of Sherwood. The game offers four playable characters, each with their unique skills. For optimal results against Harry of Nottingham, Robin stands out as the one to pick.

You have the flexibility to switch characters at any moment during the game at your hideout, Major Oak. Opt for Robin when facing Harry of Nottingham, as he excels in ranged attacks, primarily using arrows. Robin proves advantageous in the battle due to his swift movements, allowing you to keep a safe distance and unleash a potent barrage of arrow attacks.

During the battle, prioritize eliminating the boss' soldiers. This strategic move provides you with an advantage, allowing you to manipulate the battle arena according to your preferences.

Emphasize evasive maneuvers and timely healing to prevent depletion of your health bar. Successfully dodging attacks and launching strategic assaults will lead you to victory. Upon successfully defeating Harry of Nottingham, you will be granted in-game currency as a reward.

