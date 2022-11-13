God of War Ragnarok features a wide world full of treasures to collect and side missions to partake in. The Nine Realms are fully explorable this time around and feature some of the toughest battles yet for Kratos.

One such end-game geared mini-boss battle is against the Berserker named Hjalti the Stolid. This guide will provide players tips on how to beat him in God of War Ragnarok.

Note: This guide will contain minor spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Viewer discretion is advisable.

How to defeat Hjalti The Stolid in God of War Ragnarok

Hjalti can be a bit troublesome to deal with. The ideal way to beat her is detailed as follows:

Hjalti The Stolid wields dual maces and is a heavy attacker.

She can charge up her attacks, as indicated by a blue circle. Interrupt to prevent her from going on the offensive.

Most of her attacks are simple and can be parried.

Attacks that can be blocked or parried are indicated by a yellow circle just before the hit lands.

Hjalti The Stolid can leap into the air and slam onto the ground to perform an unblockable area of effect attack. Players must dodge at the right moment to avoid taking damage.

The fight ends when her HP drops to zero.

Press R3 when prompted to execute the finisher to end the fight for good.

Rewards dropped for beating Hjalti the Stolid

Defeating this particular Berserker will drop the following rewards for Kratos:

Tempered Remnants x3: This item can be used to craft weapons and armor.

This item can be used to craft weapons and armor. Bonded Leather x40: These can be used to upgrade Kratos and Atreus’s armors by up to three levels.

These can be used to upgrade Kratos and Atreus’s armors by up to three levels. Shattered Runes x40: Used for various runic upgrades.

Used for various runic upgrades. Grip of the Nine Realms: This is an attachment for the Leviathan Axe. The grip includes a very useful ‘Momentous Shift’ ability that allows Kratos to trigger a Realm Shift when he uses Glacial Permafrost or whenever the Permafrost meter is full. It is an incredibly powerful ability to have.

Where can players find Hjalti the Stolid in God of War Ragnarok?

Players can begin to search for Hjalti the Stolid after they begin the Favor, ‘Fit for a King.’

The Favor can begin once players reach Chapter 9, the ‘Word of Fate.’ From there, one will have to head on to the King’s Grave, northeast to the Lake of Nine.

Kratos will subsequently obtain the mysterious 'Inert Hilt of Skofnung’ from an ominous gravestone that will summon a wall of ice. Upon getting the Hilt, one can insert it into any gravestone to begin the Berserker trials.

Hjalti the Stolid can be found south of The Burrows, in The Forbidden Sands located in Alfheim.

What are the Berserkers in God of War Ragnarok?

Berserkers are tough, optional boss battles in God of War Ragnarok. Players take control of Kratos and fight against these extremely powerful foes. The challenges are similar to the Valkyrie fights in God of War (2018).

They are incredibly high-level foes, and as a result, players need to possess a good deal of cunning, strategy, and brute force to win. Furthermore, defeating these bosses will drop special loot that can be used to further augment Kratos’s weapons and abilities, making it very enticing to participate in.

These challenges are usually unlocked post-campaign.

God of War Ragnarok is an action-adventure game developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles. It is a sequel to the 2018 God of War and was released worldwide on November 9, 2022.

