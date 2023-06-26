How to defeat the Iron Giant in Final Fantasy 16

In Final Fantasy 16, players will encounter a formidable boss battle against the Iron Giant. The game introduces Eikonic abilities that offer a crucial edge when facing the Iron Giant's relentless attacks. By utilizing these potent abilities, players can execute powerful combinations of the Eikonic moves on the boss, resulting in significant damage inflicted.

To achieve victory against the formidable Iron Giant, one must rely on the powerful Eikonic abilities and employ strategic moves during battle. By carefully analyzing the Iron Giant's attacks, players can enhance their chances of effortlessly emerging victorious.

In Final Fantasy 16, players can utilize Precision Dodging and Counterattacks to effectively combat enemies, requiring them to evade incoming attacks skillfully and respond with powerful strikes. These techniques will prove particularly useful when facing the formidable Iron Gaint boss. Torgal, your cherished pet and Shiva will accompany you in this battle. This article offers suggestions for overcoming the Iron Giant boss in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 boss fight guide: How to defeat the Iron Giant

Iron Giant’s appearance and abilities

Iron Giant boss in Final Fantasy 16 (Image via Square Enix)

You will face the Iron Giant boss during the main campaign quests called "Buried Memories." This boss showcases an immense size and takes the form of a mighty warrior wielding a massive, lethal sword and a powerful shield. The distinctive knight-like appearance grants him an upper hand in offensive and defensive maneuvers, effectively utilizing the sword and shield.

The boss unleashes a barrage of devastating Atomic attacks that inflict significant damage. In addition to these abilities, the boss employs regular sword strikes, powerful stomping moves, and a slashing move with its sharp shield.

Employ strategic moves

Employ strategic moves (Image via Square Enix)

Stomps have the ability to generate lethal ground fires. The boss momentarily pauses when initiating sword strikes. Take advantage of his pause to unleash a barrage of potent attacks. Maintaining a safe distance from him when he launches his attacks is crucial, as they can inflict significant damage. Additionally, be cautious of his sword and sharp shield spinning moves and avoid direct contact with them. Employing Precision Dodge move is the most effective approach.

Use the Eikonic abilities

Utilize your Eikonic abilities (Image via Square Enix)

Utilize your Phoenix Shift skill to approach the boss while he is in a paused state. This will allow you to get closer to them swiftly. Once you are within range, unleash Garuda's Eikon ability, Wicked Wheel, to launch a barrage of rapid spinning claw assaults. The Wicked Wheel attack will deliver a continuous onslaught, significantly depleting the boss's health.

Additionally, employ Garuda's Gouge ability to unleash an unrelenting series of strikes. Remember to use Phoenix's abilities, including the powerful Scarlet Cyclone. Combining the Scarlet Cyclone ability with Garuda's Wicked Wheel attack will create an impressive combo, dealing substantial damage to the boss.

Staggering stage

Staggering stage of the boss (Image via Square Enix)

After initiating a sequence of potent assaults, the boss's Staggering bar will deplete, leading him into a temporary state of vulnerability. Seize this opportunity to unleash a series of powerful combos. Prioritize the utilization of Eikonic abilities. Monitor the gradual replenishment of the boss's Staggering Bar, as once it is completely restored, the boss will return to the regular state.

Atomic Ray attack

Atomic Ray attack (Image via Square Enix)

After the boss' health drops to 50%, he moves toward the center of the battlefield and prepares himself to unleash a series of powerful Atomic Rays upon you. At this point, he acquires a new Purple health bar. The effectiveness of his Atomic attacks depends on the Purple health bar. It is highly recommended to maintain a continuous onslaught, as a major advantage lies in depleting his Purple bar quickly through sustained attacks.

Powerful Atomic attacks (Image via Square Enix)

Additionally, exercise caution regarding the boss' Atomic attacks, as they are preceded by fire emerging from the ground, followed by powerful explosions after a few seconds. Make good use of jumping and launch some aerial attacks. Once the purple bar is fully depleted, he collapses to the ground momentarily, allowing you to unleash some of your most impressive moves, particularly the devastating Wicked Wheel attack.

Neutralizing the boss

At this point, the boss's health will be extremely low (Image via Square Enix)

Upon executing a series of powerful combos on the boss, you will trigger its Staggering stage. At this point, his health will be extremely low, so it is crucial to use your Eikonic moves. By consistently attacking the Iron Giant, you can effectively eliminate him. As a reward for your victory, you will obtain 50 EXP, 100 AP, 1800 Gil, Wyrrite, Meteorite, and Fallen Iron.

