How to defeat Kale Vandelay, the final boss in Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush is a brand new rhythm-based action game published by Bethesda Softworks that has become quite the talking point on internet forums. Featuring exhilarating combat, fans have so far loved Chai and his crew members. The character cast and storyline are a joyous ride. Hi-Fi Rush is an addictive game anyone can try out.

The Hi-Fi Rush game features fast-paced action set to the beat of the music, including its boss battles. It’s the boss fights that maintain a high intensity, full of style and flare, which makes the game tick so much.

This feature is about the final boss battle in Hi-Fi Rush. In this battle, Chai and his friends go head-to-head against Kale Vandelay, the CEO of Vandelay Technologies.

Defeating Kale in Hi-Fi Rush, the CEO of the Vandelay Corporation

Hi-Fi Rush features a bunch of unique boss battles, where gamers use Chai and his allies’ unique combos to seek revenge on the evil Vandelay Megacorporation.

The main bosses of Hi-Fi Rush are the various leaders of the Vandelay Corporation. For instance, Rekka is the Head of Production, Zanzo is the Head of Research & Development, and so on. After taking all of these bosses down, you’ll come head-to-head with Kale, the leader of the Corporation.

The entire boss fight with Kale can be divided into three phases.

Phase 1

In the first phase, Chai finds himself separated from the rest of his allies by a barrier. Taking advantage of the situation, Kale knocks Chai out cold. However, the latter's cat 808 still stands strong. This is when the actual boss fight commences.

Players will have to control 808 for a while and dodge the incoming sound waves generated by Kale using the A button when prompted. Closing in on the gap, 808 will eventually leap forward towards Kale. This is when you’ll be given an X button command prompt to attack Kale.

Phase 2

Once Chai wakes up, the second phase of the battle will begin. This time, Kale will raise the battle arena altogether, separating Chai from his allies. Be very careful of Kale’s shockwave maneuvers which he deals with by slamming onto the ground.

Kale will also possess powerful tentacles attached to his bodysuit, posing quite a threat during the engagement.

Phase 3

This is when Kale will cover himself with inferno. At this juncture, he will throw some quite powerful burning geysers of inferno from the ground. The area effect of this ability is quite vast. So try to go in for the kill only after Kale has delivered one of the aforementioned Inferno blasts. Be careful, as the move leaves behind additional fire damage.

To effectively defeat Kale, make the most of Chai’s combos and Beat Hits. These special moves not only deal additional damage but also add flair to your fights.

To further increase your strength and receive support, utilize the skills of your allies. Try to deliver as many perfect hits as possible. This is a tough boss fight, where in the end, persistence wins.

This wraps up our guide for the final encounter in Hi-Fi Rush. Keep tabs on us for more comprehensive video game launch updates, boss battle guides, and mission walkthroughs.

