How to easily defeat Rekka in Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush is the latest entry from developers Tango Gameworks and was launched on January 25, 2023, in a surprise announcement during the Xbox Developer Direct. The title follows protagonist Chai and his ragtag group of allies as they face off against the evil megacorporation.

Hi-Fi rush features a hack-and-slash, rhythm-based combat that rewards players for executing combos to the beat in fun and engaging linear campaign unlike anything previously created by Tango Gameworks.

Like any good video game, Hi-Fi Rush has plenty of bosses to face off against. One such boss players will encounter early on in Hi-Fi Rush's campaign will be Rekka, who is hell-bent on hunting down Chai and getting rid of this “defect.”

Note: Spoilers for Hi-Fi Rush will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Rekka is a four-phase boss in Hi-Fi Rush

Rekka is the second boss players will face in Hi-Fi Rush and a rather aggressive one. This Head of Production can be challenging, so players must carefully maneuver around her during the fight, dealing damage to the beat for maximum effectiveness. Her fight is divided into four distinct phases:

1) Phase 1

The first phase is relatively simple and has Rekka using short-ranged dash attacks at Chai. Remember to dodge these attacks (indicated by a red and green beacon on the ground) to avoid taking damage. Rekka can also use a ground pound and leg slam to deal area-of-effect damage.

This part of the fight will be broken into parts where Rekka will charge up attacks. Get behind her and dish out as much damage as possible during this phase. Players can also call for the aid of Peppermint to team up and deal additional damage.

2) Phase 2

Once 25% of her health bar is depleted, Rekka will charge herself with the high-voltage electrical wiring. Avoid attacking her during this period - dodge her moves and wait for an opening when she exits the electrified state.

Immediately focus the camera on the ceiling and hit the button prompt to grab onto the magnets and avoid being hit by the shockwave Rekka blasts through the arena.

After this move, she will be incredibly vulnerable - dishing out as much damage as possible in this time frame while avoiding her dash attacks once more.

Rekka will soon be backed up with an electric shield, which Peppermint’s attacks can only counter. Peppermint should interrupt her attacks twice to break the shield while dealing damage.

3) Phase 3

This phase begins once Rekka’s health drops to half. She will begin to rip pipes off the walls and shoot out shockwaves at you. This section requires you to dodge these waves (indicated by a helpful marker on the ground), using the Right Stick to move around.

As soon as she’s done, she may try to do a dash grab - stay away from the range of this attack. Dodge twice to avoid being hit by these powerful arms that will most definitely break Chai’s back several times.

The final part of this phase has Rekka using the pipes as melee weapons. This part is relatively simple and can be cleared using your regular run-of-the-mill combos and dodges.

4) Phase 4

When Rekka’s health drops to 25%, the final phase of the fight will begin. She will again grab pipes from the walls and use them against you, spinning in your direction. Make sure to dodge this attack since it hits rather hard and can take a large chunk of your HP.

Shortly afterward, Rekka will begin charging up. This is your cue to interrupt her and dish as much damage as possible!

Another of her new moves is smashing into the ground with her arms - indicated by a circle on the ground. Thankfully, this attack is relatively easy to dodge.

The fight will end once Rekka’s health drops to zero, and she will be stunned, as indicated by the stars around her head. Deal the finishing blow and bring an end to the fight.

Hi-Fi Rush was released on January 25, 2023, for the PC and Xbox Series X/S. It is also available on Game Pass.

