How to defeat King Rholf Kraki in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

God of War Ragnarok's recently released Valhalla DLC features some cool hidden boss fights and rewards you might miss if you don't do a few more runs after getting the first true ending of the expansion. Among these many optional bosses you can fight in the game for cosmetic rewards is the Berserker, King Rholf Kraki.

This boss is one of the toughest end-game challenges in God of War Ragnarok's base game, alongside the exiled former leader of the Asgardian Valkyries, Gna. Like his base-game counterpart, King Rholf is one of the final few end-game boss encounters in the Valhalla DLC.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to reach and easily defeat the Berserker Soul, King Rholf Kraki, in God of War Ragnarok's Valhalla DLC, as well as the reward(s) you unlock afterward.

Steps to easily defeat King Rholf Kraki in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC

King Rholf Kraki is admittedly one of the toughest boss encounters in God of War Ragnarok, even on lower difficulties. However, the Valhalla version seems to have been buffed significantly, making him arguably the single most difficult boss in the whole game, even surpassing the likes of Gna, Sigrun (from the last game), and Tyr.

Among the many buffs King Rholf's Valhalla version has received is his ability to hyperarmor through almost any Runic Attack, even mid-combo, as well as being able to break out of a stagger animation in the middle of either a Runic Attack or the light attack combo.

Fortunately, most of what worked against the base game version of the boss worked just fine against his Valhalla counterpart. First things first, though, is King Rholf's location in the DLC. To get to the Berserker King, you must complete your first campaign cycle of Valhalla (defeating Tyr three times) and then go through at least two more loops.

Every third loop following the one that concluded the main story of Valhalla spawns the Berserker King in the Forum, i.e., the arena in the upper levels of Valhalla. Here are a few steps for easily defeating King Rholf Kraki in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC:

King Rholf is quite similar to Tyr, where it's better to approach the boss in a defensive manner instead of outright offense. Focus on parrying attacks and dealing damage primarily through Runic Attacks, Immolation, Permafrost, or, if you're feeling confident enough, light and heavy combos.

Do not forget to use the Relic you have equipped. I highly recommend using the Realm Shift Relic and activating its first charge at the start of the battle, followed by a barrage of Runic Attacks.

While all the weapons in Kratos' arsenal are effective against King Rholf, I found the Draupnir Spear to be the best choice as the primary damage dealer here since it has both melee as well as long-range capabilities, and its detonating spearheads provide additional AOE damage opportunities.

Once you defeat King Rholf, you will be rewarded with the Flawless Berserker Armor, one of the coolest-looking cosmetics in God of War Ragnarok Valhalla.