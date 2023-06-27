How to defeat Knight of the Blinding Dawn in Final Fantasy 16

In Final Fantasy 16, you'll encounter a challenging boss battle against the Knight of the Blinding Dawn that demand precise dodging and proficient combat abilities to triumph. Knight of the Blinding Dawn wields powerful combat skills, executes deadly assaults, and employs swift maneuvers that add complexity to the task of defeating him. However, each boss encounter in Final Fantasy 16 also presents weaknesses that can be exploited.

Knight of the Blinding Dawn's vulnerabilities is directly tied to the timing of his attacks which necessitate attentive observation. Once you grasp the bosses' tactics, overcoming the challenge will become more manageable. The Knight of the Blinding Dawn possesses extraordinary jumping attacks, enabling him to unleash rapid assaults through his powerful weapon that significantly damages his opponents.

Fortunately, you possess the Phoenic Eikonic ability, which allows you to unleash formidable attacks against the Knight. However, executing these abilities at the right moment is crucial to inflict substantial damage.

This article provides valuable tips to aid you in defeating the powerful boss, the Knight of the Blinding Dawn.

Final Fantasy 16 boss fight guide: how to defeat Knight of the Blinding Dawn

Knight of the Blinding Dawn's abilities

Knight of the Blinding Dawn (Image via Square Enix)

In the main mission, the Flight of a Fledgling, you will partake in a boss battle against the Knight of the Blinding Dawn. This boss displays high intelligence in combat and carefully analyzes your positions to execute attacks. The boss employs diverse strategies, such as utilizing weapons to unleash long-range assaults and performing powerful spinning slashes of two consecutive hits.

Additionally, the boss incorporates aerial combat techniques by frequently jumping and attacking. One of his most powerful techniques, amidst his array of moves, involves creating significant distance, followed by an impressive leap and a lightning-infused assault unleashed from his weapon.

Cinematic evasion

Cinematic evasion (Image via Square Enix)

The conflict initiates with a dynamic cinematic sequence, demanding precise timing for pressing the R1 button. This action triggers a cinematic evasion move, effectively protecting you from the Knight's assault. Maintaining a certain distance from the boss before engaging in offensive moves is advised.

Analyze the attacks

Utilize Precision Dodging (Image via Square Enix)

Approaching too closely poses a risk and allows the boss to unleash deadly attacks upon you. At first, the boss will utilize slashing attacks and then pause for a few seconds. Utilizing these pauses presents an excellent opportunity to unleash a series of Phoenix attacks against the boss.

To effectively tackle the Knight's assaults, utilize the strategy of employing Precision Dodge in conjunction with Precision Counterattacks. Swiftly press the Square or Triangle button immediately following a successful Precision Dodge.

Dodge the aerial assaults

Dodge the aerial attacks (Image via Square Enix)

After a period of time, the boss will unleash potent aerial assaults upon you. Before executing this aerial attack, he will mark your position with a shimmering blue target and forcefully strike that spot. Swiftly move away from the blue target to avoid his aerial strikes. Following the aerial attack, promptly utilize your Phoenix Shift ability to swiftly approach him and unleash a barrage of potent combos.

Staggering phase

The staggering phase of the boss (Image via Square Enix)

After you skillfully evade the Knight's relentless attacks and deliver impactful moves, the Knight will enter the Staggering phase. It is crucial to note that the Knight will remain vulnerable until his Stagger bar is completely replenished, requiring you to swiftly unleash forceful blows. Maintain a focus on his Stagger bar while consistently launching your assaults. As soon as it refills, change your position quickly, as the Knight will resume unleashing powerful aerial assaults upon you.

Cinematic Strike

Cinematic battle against the Knight of the Blinding Dawn (Image via Square Enix)

Eventually, the Knight ascends to the castle's highest point, triggering an intense cinematic battle. He unleashes a deadly assault with his weapon, prompting you to press the Square button at the right moment to perform a Cinematic Strike and counter-attack. Upon successfully landing a hit, he enters the Staggering Stage once more.

Seize this chance to unleash your deadly onslaught against him. Use powerful abilities like Rising Flames from your Phoenix Eikonic ability to inflict even greater damage.

Defeating the boss

Eliminating the boss (Image via Square Enix)

Prepare to face the Knight's aerial assaults again, directing your attention towards skillful evasions and precise dodges. Continuously launch your attacks, and the Knight's Health will diminish over time. Through careful maneuvering and unleashing potent Phoenix Ekonic techniques, you will emerge victorious over the Knight of the Blinding Dawn. Upon defeating the boss, you will receive 63 EXP and 75 AP (Ability Points) rewards.

