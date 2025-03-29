Lore, The Lost Lancer in AI Limit is the first boss you will fight in the game. Compared to The Sewer Cleaner, the very first challenging enemy you face in the game, Lore is a much more difficult opponent. Its attacks are extremely fast and will kill you in a few hits if you are not careful. The key to defeating Lore in AI Limit is to parry its attacks or dodge them precisely.

This article will cover how to defeat Lore, The Lost Lancer in AI Limit.

How to beat Lore, The Lost Lancer in AI Limit

The boss fight against Lore, The Lost Lancer in AI Limit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Beijing CE-ASIA)

Unlike the Sewer Cleaner, which serves as a mini-boss-type enemy, Lore, The Lost Lancer in AI Limit, will be the first proper boss in the game.

Necessary items:

Portable Ignition

Portable Electrification

Mini Bomb

Mudball

Recommended Weapons

Forged Steel Blade

Bonecrackers

Both weapons can be found as you explore the Sewer Town. You can also find a third one, the Serrated Halberd, but we do not recommend using it as it is slow.

Before jumping into the arena to fight Lore, make sure to activate the nearby Branch in AI Limit so that you can heal yourself and restore any Life Dew Charges that you may have consumed. You can also use Crystals to enhance yourself or your weapons if you are worried about dying and losing them.

Now let's dive into how to beat the first proper boss in the game.

Lore will start the attack by performing a plunge attack. This can be parried or dodged. Do not try to use your shield here.

Parrying it is easily the best way to deal with it and it will also open up a window for a counterattack.

Check when it is swinging its arm. Do not try to parry and dodge instead. Otherwise, it will grab you and throw you around the arena.

Lore will swing its sword, so get ready to dodge that. Immediately, it will do a thrust attack that you can parry, again staggering the boss.

Use your weapon skills when it is recovering, but be careful when using the Railgun spell.

When you take down its HP to around 30 percent, the second stage will begin. Quickly dodge when it is getting enraged as you cannot parry the explosion attack that is coming.

Similar to how the boss fight started, Lore will jump on you with a plunge attack that you can deflect and perform a counter-attack. Perform a weapon skill quickly and use the Rail gun to finish it off.

Upon defeating Lore, you will receive the Arboretum Key and Void Nucleus as rewards. You will also unlock the AI Limit achievement called The Lost.

