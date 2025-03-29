How to cultivate Branch in AI Limit

One of the main ways of progressing the game and becoming stronger is by cultivating the Branch in AI Limit. During your time exploring the ruined world, you will come across several challenges that you must defeat but will lack the means to do so. Cultivating the Branch can ease your experience of exploration and help you fight the various bosses in the game.

This article will go over how you can cultivate the Branch in AI Limit.

How does Branch cultivation work in AI Limit

You can deliver Soil Samples to Delpha to get Purified Soil in AI Limit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, CE-Asia)

To cultivate any Branch in AI Limit, you will need to have an item called Purified Soil. You can obtain it by thoroughly exploring each level, as there will be at least one Soil Sample. After you obtain some, you can take them to Soil Researcher Delpha, who can be found at the Outer-Wall Ruins-Temporary Campsite location — the second Branch site that you unlock after getting out of the Sewers.

Take the Purified Soil to the nearby Branch and use the Cultivate Branch option to use it. Soil Samples can be collected from all over the world, and they will generally spawn in the ground. Keep an eye out for glowing items, as some of them will turn out to be Soil Samples.

Perks of cultivating the Branch in AI Limit

You can cultivate the Branch to obtain more Dew Charges that can be used to heal yourself (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, CE-Asia)

Cultivating the Branch in AI Limit will give you more Life Dew Charges. This is similar to increasing the Estus Flask carrying capacity in the Souls Games. Given Life Dew is the main source of Healing in AI Limit, this will make your exploration/ fights even easier.

Similar to how Estus Flask works in FromSoftware's Souls games, when you go to any Branch in AI Limit, you will restore any missing charges of your Life Dew. The more you cultivate the Branch, the more charges you will obtain.

