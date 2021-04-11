Moloch is a pretty intimidating boss in No Man's Land in one of the hottest new games on the market, Outriders.

Moloch is the third major boss of Outriders. This encounter takes place during the Onslaught mission in the Trench Town region. While he is a mighty foe to take on, he is not invincible.

Compared to some of the other bosses in Outriders, Moloch is fairly simple. His abilities and movesets are nothing special. That should put players' minds at ease as they prep for this battle.

How to defeat Moloch in Outriders

Moloch has a handful of attacks. The first one is a fire ball barrage. He charges them up in his hand and launches them directly at the player. This can be avoided by simply rolling and dodging the attack.

The second attack that this Outriders boss possesses is like a fiery tornado. Getting caught in it is a death sentence, so it is best to stay as far away as possible. Simply run to the other side of the area and out of its way.

The third is similar to the first, but instead, it is one massive fire ball. This takes the longest for him to cast, and it is recommended that players interrupt it.

The fourth attack is a fiery teleport of sorts. Moloch will attempt to teleport on top of the Outriders player. He arrives covered in flames, dealing some serious burn damage to whoever he comes in contact with.

The fifth and final attack is a bit like the second. The fiery tornado is just a pillar. It is stationary but causes the ground around it to burn and deal damage if the player steps into it.

The hardest part of the fight is the amount of time it takes. Moloch has three health bars that take a while to lower. Actually fighting him is pretty easy, though, requiring basic techniques rather than creativity.

After knowing all of his attacks and what to look for in terms of avoiding them, simply lay into Moloch. Against this Outriders boss, it is best to use a powerful Assault Rifle or Sniper Rifle.

The target should be Moloch's head and the head of the thing he carries on his back. Those are his weak points. Stay far away, avoid his attacks, shoot him until his health is gone, and a pretty cool cutscene will follow.