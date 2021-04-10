Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

How to find Tier 3 mods in Outriders

Image via People Can Fly
Image via People Can Fly
Brandon Moore
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature

While Outriders is a unique experience, there are a lot of similarities with other games, such as mods.

Mods are often a huge part of roleplaying games. That is no different in Outriders. These mods are passive skills found on weapons and armor with a Rare classification or higher.

Mods in Outriders come in different tiers. Tier 3 mods are the best of the best. That, of course, means they are pretty rare, and it takes a solid player to locate and put them to use.

How to find Tier 3 mods in Outriders

Image via People Can Fly
Image via People Can Fly

Outriders is a shooter and a looter game. Killing enemies, opening chests, and locating items on the ground are the best way to obtain certain objects within the new role-playing titan.

Tier 1 and Tier 2 mods can be found pretty often, especially within Rare or Epic weapons picked up in Outriders. That, of course, means Tier 3 mods can be found on those golden Legendary items.

Advertisement

Only Legendary items seem to have a special Tier 3 mod. These weapons appear to be guaranteed after defeating certain bosses for the first time. Outriders players can also get lucky with finding Legendary items or they can purchase them in-game.

Since these items and weapons are the only way to collect a Tier 3 mod, it means they must be dismantled. Players can dismantle Legendary items and weapons, retrieving the Tier 3 mod from it.

This allows players to put that Tier 3 mod into the crafting pool and use it on other items. There aren't many restrictions in terms of crafting and modding in Outriders, either, which makes Tier 3 mods even more useful.

Players can use Tier 1, Tier 2, or Tier 3 mods on just about any item. Higher tier mods can be added to Rare or Epic weapons, and vice versa. Legendary Weapons can be given mods of lower tiers too.

Published 10 Apr 2021, 01:24 IST
comments icon
Outriders
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी