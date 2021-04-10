While Outriders is a unique experience, there are a lot of similarities with other games, such as mods.

Mods are often a huge part of roleplaying games. That is no different in Outriders. These mods are passive skills found on weapons and armor with a Rare classification or higher.

Mods in Outriders come in different tiers. Tier 3 mods are the best of the best. That, of course, means they are pretty rare, and it takes a solid player to locate and put them to use.

How to find Tier 3 mods in Outriders

Outriders is a shooter and a looter game. Killing enemies, opening chests, and locating items on the ground are the best way to obtain certain objects within the new role-playing titan.

Tier 1 and Tier 2 mods can be found pretty often, especially within Rare or Epic weapons picked up in Outriders. That, of course, means Tier 3 mods can be found on those golden Legendary items.

Only Legendary items seem to have a special Tier 3 mod. These weapons appear to be guaranteed after defeating certain bosses for the first time. Outriders players can also get lucky with finding Legendary items or they can purchase them in-game.

Since these items and weapons are the only way to collect a Tier 3 mod, it means they must be dismantled. Players can dismantle Legendary items and weapons, retrieving the Tier 3 mod from it.

This allows players to put that Tier 3 mod into the crafting pool and use it on other items. There aren't many restrictions in terms of crafting and modding in Outriders, either, which makes Tier 3 mods even more useful.

Players can use Tier 1, Tier 2, or Tier 3 mods on just about any item. Higher tier mods can be added to Rare or Epic weapons, and vice versa. Legendary Weapons can be given mods of lower tiers too.