Outriders Update: The best way to quickly farm loot after the nerf

Outriders implemented a nerf to stop players from getting too much legendary loot too quickly, but players soon found a new method.

In Outriders, the best way for farming loot is by going on specific expeditions and doing elements where they won legendaries. As a result of the nerf update, it is much more challenging to accomplish this method efficiently. Players who use expeditions won’t gain legendaries as quickly as they have in the past, rendering it a slog.

@Outriders welp tried to farm and reach the final tier, but stuck on 14 and can't even reach near the tiers I have unlocked now. pic.twitter.com/Jax7B1qXcf — Seth Wilcox (@KixError) April 9, 2021

The fastest ways to gain guaranteed loot are through hunts, wanted posters, and historian quests. If the player completes all of these quests, a reward is given to them. A player cannot do this if they change their world tier from 1 to 15 just before submitting the quest. If the player tries to exploit it, they will get low-level loot as a consequence.

Getting gold on expeditions was only easy because of the overpowered builds, makes no sense to nerf the builds AND the expeditions. — Craig Green (@cagreen150912) April 8, 2021

Instead, players should complete 9 of 10 hunts on World Tier 1 and finish the last one with the highest world tier. Because players have still completed at least one hunt with a high world tier, they'll get the highest loot possible. From this method, at least one legendary will be received by the player.

15% + 15% + 10% nerf to my build, nice, guess I'm done playing — Jean-Denis Parent (@jdpower13) April 8, 2021

For wanted posters and historians, this is also true. Players only need to have a single completion of the highest level possible to qualify. By following the methods above, players can acquire legendary loot incredibly quickly and not need to worry about the effects of the most recent nerf.

Advertisement

Related: How to use Life Leech in Outriders

Related: Where is Trench Town in Outriders?

There are more ways to farm loot in Outriders after the nerfs

When doing these quests, players should complete the toughest challenges in World Tier 1 and keep one easy challenge to do the maximum world tier. If players do this correctly, they should complete 10 of the hunts, wanted posters, or historian quests in 40-45 minutes. You can do this fairly quickly, and it's a lot less time-consuming than earning legendaries through expeditions.

Outriders' developers will most likely nerf the game to stop players exploiting the game just like the last farming method. There is a high probability that Outriders will be nerfed to make sure players only receive the loot from the lowest world tier completed in the quests. Before this method becomes too well-known, players must hurry up and collect as many legendaries as possible.

Related: How to earn Class Points in Outriders