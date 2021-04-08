Where is Trench Town in Outriders?

Trench Town in Outriders is the seventh location in Enoch, the planet on which the game is set.

Apart from featuring four exclusive side-quests, Trench Town in Outriders also presents players with three NPC allies as well as one enemy. Additionally, there are five journals located in this area that players need to collect in order to progress to the next level of the main quest.

Completing the challenges linked with the main quest of Trench Town in Outriders will allow players to unlock the Quarry location. The five journals available for players in Outriders' Trench Town are:

World in Anarchy;

Lucy Skrye;

Peace Negotiations;

The Formations of the Insurgents;

Children of Enoch.

All of these journals can be located by exploring Trench Town in Outriders.

Trench Town in Outriders

Trench Town is one of the 12 location levels available for players in Outriders. Coming in as the seventh level, Trench Town in Outriders can be unlocked by playing through the Wreckage Zone level.

Additionally, like all other levels and locations in Outriders, once the player has unlocked the location, they can revisit and explore the region at any time. This feature in Outriders allows players to revisit certain regions once they have managed to achieve a higher World Tier level.

However, as far as Trench Town in Outriders is concerned, the location features a ton of playable content for players.

However, as far as Trench Town in Outriders is concerned, the location features a ton of playable content for players. Apart from scavenging for journals as a part of the main quest, players can also indulge in four side-quests to have an even more immersive experience of Outriders.

The four side-quests available for Trench Town in Outriders are:

A Heart of Gold;

Life's Treasure;

Return Fire; and

The Outrider's Legacy.

Additionally, the presence of three NPC allies in the region makes it even more interactive and accessible for players. However, before players can start exploring Trench Town in Outriders, they will have to complete all the main quest related challenges in Wreckage Zone.

Having said that, each region in Outriders poses new threats and dangers, and thus, players are advised to equip their best-suited weapons and mods when trying to explore a new location in Outriders.