Outriders is one of the hottest games on the planet currently, with some incredible quests that send players on a true adventure.

The Big Iron quest is a side quest in Outriders. Big Iron isn't the toughest mission in Outriders, but it can be a bit of a pain for those rushing through it and not paying close attention.

It requires players to search for weapon parts in a certain region. Some players have noticed buggy quest markers, so that can throw a wrench into the quest. If that is the case, this quick guide will make it easy.

Outriders: How to find weapon parts in the Big Iron quest

The Big Iron quest in Outriders should be started near Dwindling Oasis. Have a look around the desert area. There is a small lake surrounded by trees with pink leaves. Head there.

Image via People Can Fly

Upon arriving there, look to the left, and players will notice two different cave entrances. Enter the cave to the left and approach the large skeletal creature. The first weapon parts for this Outriders quest will be next to this spiney skeleton.

Exit the cave and head to the left. Hug the wall the whole way until the player can pass through some cliffs. After those cliffs will be another clearing. In that clearing is a blue rock near the center.

Image via People Can Fly

On the other side of that rock is a blue-lit cave to the right. Head that way, but be careful. A ton of enemies will rush out of the cave and need to be dealt with. Finish them off and go into the cave.

The second weapon parts for the Big Iron quest in Outriders will be immediately noticeable. That leaves just one more set of weapon parts that players need to find. Exit the cave and go to the right.

Pass through the open gates and head to the village. More enemies will ambush the player here. Defeat them and continue through the village to another gate. Clear out some more enemies and climb the stairs.

Image via People Can Fly

There are crates and bags galore in this location. The third and final weapon parts will be found among them. Gather it, and once all three are obtained, head back to Channa in order to receive the promised reward.