How to fix the Outriders sign-in issue on console and PC

There's an Outriders sign-in issue that has been preventing players from entering the game, but Square Enix themselves have posted a solution.

Currently of the issue I’m having with the game is that when I sign in my armor on my character is Missy and when I do cross play with Xbox players if I decide to go into my inventory it doesn’t show My current armor or weapons that I have picked up in the game — jasmine quarles (@jreneeq) April 3, 2021

Some Outriders players have been stuck on the main menu and can't seem to do anything despite being "signed in." This bug has become a well-known Outriders sign-in issue, and players have been trying to fix it since launch. The Outriders sign-in issue mainly affects PS4 and PS5 players, but it can also happen on other platforms.

Hi @Outriders, firstly I would like to thank you for all your work on the issues especially over this weekend. I wanted to ask if there is a workaround or fix for the issue where the game is crashing to desktop at login screen (while sign in)? — Nicholas Neto (@Moombasatick) April 4, 2021

An odd workaround players can try if they are experiencing this issue has emerged, and the fix to the Outriders sign-in issue, surprisingly, came from Square Enix themselves.

Reddit user U/thearcan is the Senior Community Manager working for Square Enix, and he has posted the solution on their Reddit page. Square Enix is the publisher of the game, so their input should be taken into consideration when attempting to resolve this issue.

There are simple steps to resolve the Outriders sign-in issue, but they are time-consuming.

The Senior Community Manager at Square Enix posted instructions on how to fix the Outriders sign-in issue, and thankfully, it is rather easy to follow. These instructions match what many have posted online. Following the steps given below should fix the Outriders sign-in issue in most cases.

Some players have reported that waiting for 10 minutes on the sign in loop eventually works. Players should first stay on the screen for 10 minutes to see if it works for them. If players still can't sign in, they need to close Outriders and relaunch it. It may take several restarts to get the game to work correctly, but many players have reported that rebooting the game over and over fixed the issue eventually. A full cache clear may help as well. Players need to clear their cache before starting Outriders. On Consoles, a full cache clear is done by power cycling the console and turning it off completely (NOT rest mode). Unplug the console for a few minutes to ensure there is no electricity in the console. Try restarting a few times again.

These steps should fix any errors that arise because of the Outriders sign-in issue, as has been stated by a representative from Square Enix.

