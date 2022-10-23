How to defeat Mr. Freeze in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights features various villains from Batman’s rogue's gallery that the players have to fight head-on in challenges. Dr. Victor Fries, aka Dr. Freeze, returns to Gotham Knights to terrorize the city, being encouraged by the death of Batman. He is threatening to turn Gotham into his winter wonderland. It is up to you to stop him from executing his sinister plan.

Minor spoilers for Gotham Knights may follow. Reader discretion is advised.

Mr. Freeze has two fights in Gotham Knights

It is highly recommended to use Incendiary or Bioelectric based elemental attacks on him. Make sure also to equip Cryogenic-resistant gear to have an easier time in battle.

Mr. Freeze is ready to take down the heroes in Gotham Knights (Image via Gotham Knights wiki)

The first fight is triggered as soon as the cutscene ends after activating the field disruptor on Freeze’s weather machine in chapter 1.4, Gotham City on Ice. Freeze will ambush players with his cryo cannon and use a variety of attacks.

Mr. Freeze will use his gun to attack the player. His attacks are slow but deadly. Make sure to dodge at the right moment before he charges his gun.

Freeze sometimes takes flight, slamming his gun into the ground and dealing massive AOE cryogenic damage. Use ranged attacks and stay clear of the damage zone indicated by a honeycomb-like blue aura around him.

After landing, Freeze will immediately retaliate by firing rockets that follow you. Red spots on the ground indicate the impact zones. Be sure to dodge at the right moment to stay clear of them.

Getting close to him will make him perform armored attacks on you - make sure to avoid them.

When his health drops to around 75% and 30%, he will jump onto the weather machine and have it attack you. Dodge the beams or move out of their reach to avoid being hit.

After lowering his health a bit further, a cutscene is triggered, concluding the fight.

The second and final battle against Mr. Freeze occurs at Blackgate prison in chapter 1.6, Breakout at Blackgate. Enter the courtyard to trigger a cutscene that begins the fight against Mr. Freeze, now equipped with a miniature metal gear-esque machine.

Freeze will slam the mecha’s legs to attack you. Make sure to dodge at the right moment to evade his attacks.

Focus your attacks on the yellow glowing legs until they turn red which will cause Freeze to collapse, allowing you to deal additional damage.

Make sure to avoid his AoE attacks, indicated by red markers on the ground, when he is out of range from your physical attacks.

Once his health is almost halved, Freeze will change tactics and occasionally fire a massive area attack that covers the entire stage. Grapple away as soon as the warning appears on the screen to avoid being hit.

Once he finishes his attack, jump down to continue melee attacks on the machine’s legs. Optionally, take down the inmates who appear on the field to have an easier time.

Rinse and repeat until he is down.

A cutscene will shortly follow that concludes the fight and Mr. Freeze’s story in Gotham Knights.

Poll : 0 votes