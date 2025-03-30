Necro, The Panic Reaper in AI Limit, is the fourth boss in the game, and you will face off against this monstrosity at the end of the Outer-Wall Ruins level. This boss is a challenging foe due to its fast attacks and the ability to inflict you with the piercing damage debuff. Please ensure you have practised your parry well before entering this fight, as your Shield will be useless against Necro.

This article will cover how you can defeat Necro, The Panic Reaper in AI Limit.

How to beat Necro, The Panic Reaper in AI Limit

The boss fight against Necro, The Panic Reaper in AI Limit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, CE-Asia)

Necro, The Panic Reaper is the main boss that you must fight before you can proceed to the next region of Sunken City Overground. This mutated beast is extremely fast and can kill you due to its ability to inflict a status effect on you. The key to winning this fight is to parry its attacks properly.

Before you head to face Necro, make sure to cultivate the Branch in AI Limit so that you can have at least 4 charges of Life Dew during the fight. Now let's dive into how to defeat Necro, The Panic Reaper in AI Limit.

As you head into the arena, Necro will perform a swing attack with its sword-like appendages. You can parry this to stun the boss, leaving it open for a counterattack.

Alternatively, if you are not confident in your parrying skill, the next best option is to dodge. Necro's attacks have piercing damage so do not try to block it with your shield.

Keep an eye out for a red bar appearing on your screen when you are hit with Necro's attacks. Once this gauge is full, you will receive debuff damage that will obliterate around 80 per cent of your HP bar.

Necro's Plunge attacks can be hard to parry. When it goes up in the air before diving upon you, just dodge, as it is the easiest and the safest option.

When you take out more than 40 per cent of its health, Necro will let out a scream that can immobilize you. The best course of action is to run away from it. It is easily recognizable as it will bring its appendages near its chest before letting out the scream.

Railgun is the better spell for this fight and the easiest way to kill the boss when it is down to the last bit of its Health.

Once you defeat Necro, The Panic Reaper, you will receive the AI Limit trophy called The Panic Reaper alongside the Piercing Claw Frame Ability, Crystals, and Elite Necro's Nucleus.

