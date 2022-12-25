How to defeat Nipulon in High on Life?

High on Life is a quirky first-person shooter title. Coming from the creator of Rick and Morty, the game has a linear sci-fi storyline with some funny elements to it as well. It's more of a run-and-gun type of game, where players will have to gun down hordes of enemies.

Like any action-adventure title, High on Life has some really interesting boss fights. While the fights aren't that complicated, one needs to be patient while approaching each of these. That said, Nipulon is one of the many bosses players will face in High on Life, and here's how they can defeat him.

How to defeat Nipulon easily in High on Life?

The fight against Nipulon is fairly easy in High on Life. The entire battle can be broken down into four distinct stages. While each stage is pretty straightforward, the final three can be tricky to navigate.

The first fight takes place in Nipulon's room itself. When players enter the room, they briefly banter with the boss before the fight begins. It's like a shootout in the wild west, with both individuals shooting guns at each other. After players knock down around a third of Nipulon's health, he fills the room with pink-colored gas while deploying a shield around him.

While there's a shield around him, one cannot damage Nipulon no matter what weapon they use. The gas, on the other hand, is a drug that envelopes and teleports them into another area. Here, they will come across Gene. After a brief dialog with him, players need to move towards the beam of light on the ground directly ahead of them. The beam slowly turns out into a hole.

Players will have to drop inside the hole, indicating they are getting disconcerted because of the drug they were subjected to in the boss room. Inside this pit, they will see Nipulon's clones. Hidden among these clones is the real Nipulon.

The real Nipulon takes damage when shot, while the clones disappear with just one hit. Players must be patient here and look for the real boss. Once they've managed to knock off a considerable amount of health, they'll drop into another area where Lizzie will be waiting.

A similar beam of light can be seen here as well. Players need to move towards this light beam and then again drop into the hole. Here, Nipulon and his clones form into a ball and fire lasers. One will have to figure out the real Nipulon and damage him.

With about 10% of his health left, players will finally be teleported into the corridor leading to Nipulon's room. After defeating a few walls of his clones, they will have to get up close and personal with the boss and interact with his shield. This should effectively conclude the boss fight.

With Nipulon defeated, players will have to beat just one more boss before the game also comes to a close. Overall, this is a quirky battle, just like most of the fights in High on Life.

