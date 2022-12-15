How to mute your guns and weapons in High On Life?

High On Life is turning out to be one of the most unique and comically humorous action-adventure games in recent years.

The title is co-created by Justin Roiland, one of the makers of Rick and Morty, and it has a similar tongue-in-cheek humor that is quite reminiscent of the show.

Talking weapons are indeed one of the best parts of the narrative, as their constant exposition on how things are unfolding adds more quirk to the already quirky world design and premise.

Xbox Game Pass @XboxGamePass welcome to the world of High On Life! Let Knifey give you a tour before it comes tomorrow welcome to the world of High On Life! Let Knifey give you a tour before it comes tomorrow https://t.co/U1H3K2FkwC

However, some players aren’t exactly too fond of talking weapons and find them distracting when exploring the world and the narrative.

Fortunately, High On Life has made it so that you can mute all your guns and weapons in the game. But the game doesn’t explicitly state that you will be able to do it, let alone how you will be able to do it.

Muting your guns in High On Life

While Kenny will be your ultimate guide and narrator in High On Life, some in the community aren’t too fond of his personality or voice. Fortunately, the game will allow you to mute Kenny and all the other guns you will be able to come across as you make your way through the narrative.

Hence, to be able to silence your guns in the game, you will be required to:

Make your way to the Settings option when in the game. And navigate to the Audio tab, where you will find the Gun Chatter option. The availability of this option is not something that the game openly tells you, which is one of the reasons why many in the community are having a lot of issues muting their guns.

Once in Gun Chatter, you can turn off the option that will automatically mute all the guns in the game. You will not be able to turn the guns off and on individually. Unfortunately, you will either get to mute all the guns at once or not at all.

Additionally, you can reduce the frequency of the gun remarks in High On Life if muting them entirely is not something you are looking for. Hence, to lessen Kenny’s utterances in the game, you will need to choose the Occasional option in Gun Chatter, as this will significantly lessen the number of times that the guns get to comment on the proceedings of the game.

If you want to revert the setting and allow your guns to chat away freely, then you will need to select Frequent in Gun Chatter.

Apart from being able to mute your guns, you will be able to mute the enemy as well, as there are often when your bounties keep chatting away as you encounter them. Above the Gun Chatter, there is an Enemy Chatter option in the High On Life audio settings that you can use to customize their frequency.

