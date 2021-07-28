How to defeat Ruin Sentinels in Genshin Impact

Ruin Sentinels is a popular new enemy type that many Genshin Impact fans have been looking up lately.

The main reason Genshin Impact players have been searching for Ruin Sentinels is because of what they drop. They drop the following Ascension Materials:

Chaos Gear (Lv. 1+)

Chaos Axis (Lv. 40+)

Chaos Oculus (Lv. 60+)

All three Ascension Materials are required to ascend some of Inazuma's newest weaponry. The four-star Inazuma weapons require 15 Chaos Gears, 18 Chaos Axises, and 27 Chaos Oculi. The five-star Inazuma weapon, Mistsplitter Reforged, requires 23 Chaos Gears, 27 Chaos Axises, and 41 Chaos Oculi.

How to beat Ruin Sentinels in Genshin Impact

A map with some renewable Ruin Sentinel locations in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ruin Sentinels tend to come in groups, so they're pretty easy to farm once a player knows where to find them. Fortunately, they're not as dangerous or difficult as some other enemy types in Genshin Impact.

The main thing to keep in mind with Ruin Sentinels is that they come in groups. They have decent AOE attacks, so they'll likely hit an inexperienced or weak player a few times.

Other than that, they're like regular mob enemies. They can be easily dispatched by well-built teams and don't have a gimmick that mandates a particular element or weapon to be used against them.

The Ruin Sentinels do have different fighting styles, but they're not so major that basic teams will struggle with. The usual buffs like shields are enough to protect the player from these foes, especially since their attacks are easily choreographed. Worst comes to worst, Genshin Impact players can resort to eating food if they keep getting hurt.

Elemental Reactions work wonderfully against these enemies, particularly those with a sizable AOE to hit groups of them quickly. The Ruin Sentinels are slow enemies, so they can easily be killed by most combos in Genshin Impact.

Most characters should be able to solo them on their own.

The most important thing to keep in mind about their drops is that it's tied to their level. The weakest Ruin Sentinels will only drop Chaos Gears if they're below Level 40. Hence, Genshin Impact players should farm Ruin Sentinels at a comfortable level.

New Weapons that require the Chaos drops

These are the currently released weapons that require the Ruin Sentinels' drops:

Anenoma Kageuchi (4* Sword)

Katsuragikiri Nagamasa (4* Claymore)

Kitain Cross Spear (4* Polearm)

Mistsplitter Reforged (5* Sword)

