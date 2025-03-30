The Scavenger Patriarch in AI Limit is one of the bosses you will encounter early in the game. You cannot miss this enemy as he is one of the mandatory story bosses, and you will run into him shortly after reaching the Outer-Wall Ruins: Abandoned Houses Branch site. Defeating this boss is easier than the next one, Necro, The Panic Reaper in AI Limit.

This article will go over how to defeat Scavenger Patriarch in AI Limit.

How to beat Scavenger Patriarch in AI Limit

Defeating the Scavenger Patriarch will AI Limit will give some rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, CE-Asia)

After you spend a good chunk of time dealing with the scavengers throughout the Outer-Wall Ruins section of the map, you will come face-to-face with their leader, the Scavenger Patriarch. This giant of a man comes packing with firepower and can decimate you with his hammer.

After you reach the Abandoned Houses branch site, jump down and avoid the three rolling barrels coming towards you. The scavengers responsible will now attack you with bombs, which you can avoid by running to the alley on the left. If you have avoided taking damage from the barrels and the bombs, you won't need to consume any healing items in AI Limit, and you can save them for the fight.

Now, let's look at how to take down the Scavenger Patriarch in AI Limit:

Quickly run to the back of the boss as he is getting ready and attack him. This way, you can deal damage to him before he starts his offense.

The boss will immediately swing his hammer at you, which you can either dodge or parry. Doing the latter will open up a window for you to counterattack.

Look for when the boss sheathes his weapon and tries to grab you. Do not try to parry it; dodge it instead.

The boss will perform a two-hit combo that will leave it vulnerable for a few seconds. Attack him and step back before he recovers.

When you get the Scavenger Patriarch's health down to 50, he will quickly swing his hammer and attack you with a shotgun. Dodge these attacks and step back.

The Patriarch will charge at you and swing his hammer, which you can counter. Again, parry it and counterattack. Immediately activate your weapon's skill to deal even more damage as he recovers.

Defeating the Scavenger Patriarch in AI Limit will reward you with Luminous Diamond and Turbid Nucleus.

