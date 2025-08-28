How to defeat Shagohod in Metal Gear Solid Delta

The Shagohod in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is the second to last main story boss in the game. Snake's entire journey through the jungles of the USSR has led to this confrontation between him and the mechanical superweapon that he was sent to destroy. The Shagohod boss fight is divided into several sections and might take you a while to finish.

Let's take a look at how to defeat the Shagohod in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

How to beat the Shagohod in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

As mentioned previously, the fight against the Shagohod is divided into stages. You will first have to escape from Volgin's Grozny Grad base, which will be followed by the actual boss fight. It is a simple yet epic battle between man and machine, and similar to the original Metal Gear Solid 3, it will test your ability to adapt to the situation.

This guide will divide the Shagohod's boss fight into two phases, where you fight the monstrosity first, and then Volgin. The beginning is quite simple, as you will need to shoot down Soviet troops, so this guide won't go over that. Now, let's take a look at how to defeat the Shagohod in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

Shagohod

Shagohod's weak point (Image via Konami)

The Shagohod boss fight will properly start after you destroy the bridge. The damage the crumbling bridge will do to the tank will open up a weak point in its hull that you will need to exploit. Here is how to destroy the Shagohod:

Shoot the Shagohod's treads with your RPG. Hitting each of them once will disable them.

Wait till Eva makes a pass by the area where there is a hole in the hull of the tank. Fire an RPG there to deal damage.

Use the AK to shoot the Shagohod's turrets when they start firing to disable them.

You can shoot down the incoming missiles using your Assault Rifle.

Volgin and Shagohod

Shagohod Phase 2 (Image via Konami)

After you completely deplete the Shagohod's HP, the second phase will begin, where Volgin in MGS Delta Snake Eater will take control of the tank by means of his electric powers. Here is how to defeat them:

This fight will be similar to phase 1, except that Eva will not be there to drive you around the tank. It will be a mix between the boss fight of Volgin and that of Shagohod.

Shoot the treads first to disable the tank and then fire at Volgin. He won't be able to defend himself and will take damage.

There are a few Anti-air and Machine guns that you can use to deal damage, but keep in mind that the Shagohod can charge at you and destroy them.

Similar to phase 1, shoot at Shagohod's turrets and missiles, but watch for the central flak cannon when it fires. Dodge the incoming projectiles, or you will take heavy damage.

Defeating the Shagohod in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater will unlock the Shagadelic achievement.

