How to defeat Shrouded Ghost in Sea of Thieves

In the latest Sea of Thieves Adventure, The Shrouded Deep, players are sent on a quest line that eventually leads to the Shrouded Ghost. The Shrouded Deep Ghost is the final boss in the limited narrative.

The Shrouded Ghost is perhaps the strongest Megalodon to date, and though players are likely used to fighting these massive sharks, this version is slightly different.

Not only is the ghost shark far more dangerous, but it also has some outside help in taking down any pirates that dare finish the ritual and start the battle. But there are some phases to follow that can help make the fight more controllable.

Sea of Thieves: Defeating Shrouded Ghost boss

Begin the ritual and summon the ghost (Image via Rare)

Given that players have completed the initial steps of the Shrouded Deep quests, they'll be able to summon the final fight with the Shrouded Ghost.

This Megalodon has more phases than normal shark beasts, making the fight a more daunting task than your usual fight. It's no coincidence that players need to take down four normal Megalodons before the main event.

Shrouded Deep boss fight phases:

Start the ritual on the Killer Whale to summon the Ghost.

More ships in a group will make the fight far more manageable.

Staying near The Killer Whale will give players an option to land if their ship sinks.

Phase one will start like any other Megalodon fight. Use nearly any projectiles you can to inflict damage.

With damage done, the Ghost will disappear, and Flameheart's Fleet will appear to take on any pirates in the area.

With cannonballs and other projectiles, the fleet will go away, and phase three will begin with a fight against the Ghost Captain's Ship and the Shrouded Ghost at the same time.

Flameheart's fleet will join yet again for a final spectacle in the final phase.

In this significant battle, finding as many other friendly pirates is the best strategy, but that's not always possible. Make sure to have as many resources as possible before starting.

Ending Shrouded Deep quest in Sea of Thieves

With both Ghost and the fleet at the bottom of the ocean, the quest is nearly done. You'll be able to board The Killer Whale once again and return to the original quest givers of the Shrouded Deep.

On The Killer Whale, players can speak to Belle, who will have new dialogue options with the fight finally finished. Going through her dialogue options will effectively end the Adventure, and hints will be given towards the next episode in Sea of Thieves. Beyond that, players can repeat the quest if they'd like more rewards.

Edited by Ravi Iyer