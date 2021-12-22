How to defeat Writh Kul in Halo Infinite

Writh Kul stands out as one of the more difficult bosses to reach in Halo Infinite as players explore the optional content on the Zeta Halo Ring. Like other high-value targets in the game, players can take on Writh Kul to loot a new weapon variant, but he certainly won't be giving it up easily.

Each high-value target in Halo Infinite will have a weapon variant that dictates the way they fight. Everything from the arena to the other guards will change depending on the type of weapon guaranteed from the fight. In this case, players can expect a fight against a boss with the Needler and his own small army.

Getting to the Writh Kul high-value target in Halo Infinite

All high-value targets in Halo Infinite will be marked by a red crosshair logo on the Zeta Halo Ring map. These logos get revealed each time a player takes over a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in a given area. That means players could benefit from taking over either FOB Kilo or FOB Hotel. They are both relatively closer than anything else.

Once the location is revealed, players will see that Writh Kul is located in between FOB Hotel and Kilo. He can be found on an isolated island toward the bottom of the map that has some serious elevation to worry about. Just looking at the area can be confusing compared to other high-value target locations in Halo Infinite.

Fortunately, getting a flying vehicle isn't too hard in the game, and it is exactly what players need to make it over to Writh Kul. One option is to grab a banshee from any enemy patrols that are moving around FOB Kilo and Hotel. Using the Grapple Shot on one will guarantee a hijack. The other option is to use a WASP by spawning it at an FOB, the only caveat being that players need to have a high enough level to do so.

Fighting Writh Kul in Halo Infinite

Fly to Writh Kul to take him out. (Image via Microsoft)

Once players make it to the island in their flying vehicle, they will need to fight a few banshees. They can either be taken head on or players can attempt to get behind them and quickly take out the enemy banshees. After those are gone, players can head into the area itself where Writh Kul and his grunts are hiding.

Also Read Article Continues below

Writh Kul will be utilizing a Needler and a shield that offers some extra defense. He can be easily taken out with any kind of rifle or plasma weapon. After the fight is over, players can grab the much more accurate Pinpoint Needler in Halo Infinite.

Edited by Danyal Arabi