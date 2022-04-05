How to destroy Kwartz Crystals in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands hides some of its best content after the final boss is defeated. Players can unlock Chaos Dungeons and Chaos Levels, but they may find some unexplained new features once they enter the difficult new missions.

Players will find Kwartz Crystals, large floating stones that twinkle brightly and appear necessary. Players on the lookout for crystals, the Chaos Dungeon's currency, should battle these Kwartz Crystals to claim their rewards.

Destroying Kwartz Crystals in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

When encountering a Kwartz Crystal in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, players can shoot and destroy it. Players should think twice before doing so because that stone holds a severe threat.

Kwartz Crystals hide elite enemies, which can be freed by shooting them full of holes. As soon as players gun down the rock, they'll free a powerful foe that will start attacking. Players will need to kill that powerful enemy to claim the reward.

The crystal itself has a health bar, blasts through it, and it won't take long. However, the enemy inside could have multiple health bars and put up a tough fight. It's comparable to a mini-boss from older games but entirely optional.

Players will be rewarded with a healthy outpouring of crystals that they can use to buy things in the dungeon. It's a very substantial payout for a very difficult fight.

Dealing with Kwartz Crystals is entirely optional. Players should face them at their own peril. Weigh the need for crystals against the ability to survive a duel with a powerful enemy.

Crystals in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Chaos Dungeons are all about doing battle with greater threats and earning rare items. Earning crystals lets players unlock items and blessings at the Rabbit Shrines.

Players dropping larger sums of rainbow-colored crystals are more likely to pull Legendary items. Players should take on every challenge to earn greater sums of crystals and increase their payouts. Chaos Dungeons can only be accessed after the game, so they exist to allow players more significant items.

Players can increase difficulty with curses, challenge greater enemies, and take on things like Kwartz Crystals to earn more crystals. In this loot-based adventure, players should take every opportunity to level up their gear.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands holds many great challenges during and after the main storyline. Kwartz Crystals allow players to pick and choose their moments to battle.

