It isn’t uncommon to see several graphical settings in addition to the norm, and Ghostwire: Tokyo continues this trend. Aside from resolution, shadows, and the like, there are options like motion blur and chromatic aberration.

Generally speaking, the player can adjust graphic settings at just about any point in-game. However, Ghostwire: Tokyo hides the setting when it comes to chromatic aberration.

There isn’t any way to disable chromatic aberration in Ghostwire: Tokyo from the in-game settings. Instead, it has to be disabled from within the “.ini” file for the game. It’s nothing more than a minor modification, but doing so will remove chromatic aberration and prevent distractions as the story unfolds.

How to disable chromatic aberration in Ghostwire: Tokyo

In order to disable chromatic aberration in the game, you’ll need a text editor. Windows comes preinstalled with Notepad already, which works wonderfully. Now follow along with these steps:

Step 1 : Open the Start menu.

: Open the menu. Step 2 : Type Windows Run into the search function and launch the program.

: Type into the search function and launch the program. Step 3 : Copy %USERPROFILE%\Saved Games\TangoGameworks\GhostWire Tokyo (STEAM)\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\ and paste it into Windows Run, then click OK.

: Copy and paste it into Windows Run, then click OK. Step 4 : Among the files, locate Engine.ini and open the file with Notepad.

: Among the files, locate Engine.ini and open the file with Notepad. Step 5 : Below the already written text, add a space, then on the following line, type [SystemSettings]

: Below the already written text, add a space, then on the following line, type Step 6: Under [SystemSettings], type r.SceneColorFringeQuality=0

In addition to disabling chromatic aberration, players might as well disable film grain, too. It’s yet another filter that can be an eyesore to look at.

Step 7 : Press Enter. You’re now under the line written specifically to disable chromatic aberration. Type r.Tonemapper.GrainQuantization=0

: Press Enter. You’re now under the line written specifically to disable chromatic aberration. Type Step 8: Press Enter again. The next line should be r.Tonemapper.Quality=0

What is chromatic aberration in gaming?

With chromatic aberration enabled, it creates a slightly (sometimes terribly) out-of-focus effect along the edges of objects, specifically with colors. In gaming, it supposedly adds a “cinematic” feel, an attempt to recreate a photorealistic image, but comes off as obnoxious and hard to look at.

Many gamers have a serious distaste for it due to its overuse in gaming. Chromatic aberration can be used for good, provided it’s done sparingly. The same goes for motion blur, lens flare, film grain, blooming, and vignetting.

In the case of Ghostwire: Tokyo, these effects appear during fights with physical manifestations of Japanese folklore and the overall game world. Thankfully, it hasn’t affected the positive reviews the game has received.

