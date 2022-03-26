How to summon Tengu in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Getting around the city in Ghostwire: Tokyo can be interesting at times, and Tengu can help make it much easier for the player. Tengu are Yokai spirits who fly around the city and enable the player to access hard-to-reach or high-up places.

Players can unlock this ability by absorbing Yokai souls. In this article, we explain how to summon Tengu in the game.

How players can summon Tengu in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Players of Ghostwire: Tokyo will gain access to many different supernatural and otherworldly abilities throughout the game. Some of these abilities allow the player to become stronger in combat, or to detect spirits.

Others, such as the ability to grapple onto the Tengu, help players reach locations they may otherwise not be able to access. Unlocking this ability will greatly help the player in-game.

How can players unlock the ability to summon and use Tengu?

Players will have a bit of work to do before they are able to use the Tengu to travel around the world. The first thing they need to do is gain seven Magatama, which can be earned each time they absorb a Yokai soul.

Players will be able to find these at various points throughout the game, as well as by completing side quests. Upon gathering seven of them, players will be able to unlock the ability.

Selecting the ability to summon Tengu

Once players harness enough of the souls from the Yokai, they will be able to use the Amenotori X ability, and be able to traverse the area much easier (Image via Tango Gameworks)

Once players have completed the prerequisites by collecting seven Magatama, they can then access the ability called Amenotori X, which is located next to the grapple ability in the player's skill menu.

Players can then use the ability to call the Tengu, at which point they can then extend their grapples to them and travel around the world easily by using the Tengu to help them out.

There are many different skills players can choose from in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Players can choose from many different skills that can benefit them as they navigate their way around the world of Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Each can be beneficial in its own way, but players should most certainly aim to get the ability to summon Tengu and be able to grapple around as soon as possible. Not only does it look cool, but it allows the player to access new locations and items.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee