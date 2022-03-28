How many main story chapters are there in Ghostwire: Tokyo?

Ghostwire: Tokyo is an open-world action horror game unique enough to drag fans away from other big releases this month. Gamers have been using sorcery to defeat pesky ghosts since the game dropped on March 25.

Activities in the game are broken down into main quests, side quests, and other in-game activities. Before, during, and after the primary questline, players are free to explore and experience the game's myriad side-content.

Story chapters in Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo features only six main story missions, divided into chapters like most of Tango's previous games. That may seem like a minimal story experience. However, the game packs a ton of content in and out of the main campaign.

The six main story missions are:

Chapter 1: Beginnings

Chapter 2: Trouble

Chapter 3: Connection

Chapter 4: Contortion

Chapter 5: Severance

Chapter 6: Binding

The first two chapters are pretty brief, dominated chiefly by introducing gameplay mechanics and the open world. The final couple of chapters are also relatively short, bringing the player out of the open-world environment. Players can extend the length of chapters three and four by doing side missions or activities within them.

The six story missions contain most of the player training and most of the more difficult challenges the game has to offer. Most of them contain challenges that take the player to separate instances. The open-world contains so much content that the side missions can be more substantive than the storyline.

How long is Ghostwire: Tokyo?

According to Howlongtobeat.com, the best resource for determining the average length of games, the main story of Ghostwire: Tokyo will take around 11 hours. The game features a healthy portion of side-content, which increases the completionist run to about 30 hours.

The game's main storyline is considered the shortest on average for Tango Gameworks' output. The Evil Within clocks in at around 15 and a half hours, while its sequel clocks in at approximately 13 and a half. The game's total runtime comes between the two, shorter than the first and longer than the second.

While Ghostwire: Tokyo is shorter than Tango's other projects, there's still a ton of fun with this new game. Players have plenty of scavenger hunts, unique encounters, special challenges, and fun gameplay experiences throughout the story and side-content.

