How to disable the profanity filter in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood may be a brutal zombie-killing experience, but it appeals to all kinds of players with its profanity filter.

In a game where humans are attempting to survive a zombie apocalypse, you can only assume there will be plenty of blood, guts, and cursing. That last part goes for other real-life players, too.

In Back 4 Blood, the profanity filter may be on which censors the game along with usernames and some in-game chatting from your teammates. If you want to hear and see it all, you can go into the settings to disable it.

Back 4 Blood: How to turn of the profanity filter

The Gameplay options in Back 4 Blood. (Image via Turtle Rock Studios)

Of course, the profanity filter is stashed in the Options menu. You can completely miss it with how buried it is with other gameplay settings. However, the filter can be disabled as soon as you can find it.

Open up the Options menu, whether from the main screen or while you are in a game and paused. Select the Gameplay tab to see a host of gameplay options, including the profanity filter in Back 4 Blood.

Teletexter @ReetGoodPie For some reason @back4blood thinks the word "Good" is worthy of censorship even with the profanity filter off. 🤔 For some reason @back4blood thinks the word "Good" is worthy of censorship even with the profanity filter off. 🤔 https://t.co/6auZg9xy80

Scroll down just a little bit and you will see the profanity filter toggle. It is just beneath speech to text and above camera motion strength. Just switch it to off instead of on and that will do it.

With the profanity filter on, asterisks will appear in place of what Back 4 Blood deems offensive wording. Turning it off will uncensor all of those words so you can see exactly what the other Cleaners may be saying in the chat.

Everett @TheHolycrapoly @TurtleRock My PSN username is 'holycrapoly' and when playing Back 4 Blood through the open beta, the game (even with profanity filter off) censors the word "crap" so my name becomes "holy****oly". Any way this can be fixed? Crap, as far as I know, isn't real profanity @TurtleRock My PSN username is 'holycrapoly' and when playing Back 4 Blood through the open beta, the game (even with profanity filter off) censors the word "crap" so my name becomes "holy****oly". Any way this can be fixed? Crap, as far as I know, isn't real profanity

You can always go back and turn it on if your Back 4 Blood experience becomes a bit toxic. Just because the profanity filter is off doesn't mean that behavior will go unpunished.

Toxic and threatening chat messages can be reported and that person can potentially be banned from using the chat function. Just be careful what you end up saying in Back 4 Blood.

