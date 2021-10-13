How to host a private lobby with bots in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood is now fully released and players are looking for all the ways to slay some zombies.

During the beta period, Back 4 Blood players could only take on the zombie horde in a limited setting. Now, there are countless ways to survive the undead.

Typically, the co-op Back 4 Blood sees a team of four individuals traveling through a location and defeating a mass of zombies along the way. If you don't have the means to fill that group of four, you can play with bots.

How to play with bots in Back 4 Blood

Characters approaching a closed door in Back 4 Blood. (Image via Turtle Rock Studios)

Back 4 Blood doesn't make it obvious on how to fill a lobby with bots instead of other live players. You'll have to dive in and tinker with the options to do so.

Start by loading into Back 4 Blood and get ready to start a game. In the lobby, you should see three empty team slots. This is where your friends would be if you weren't going to play with bots.

A Back 4 Blood lobby. (Image via Turtle Rock Studios)

Now go to the Settings menu. In the Social tab, you will want to click on the Privacy option. There is a setting you toggle that says Invite Only. Click that to ensure no one can join you without an invite.

From there, go to the Campaign menu. Select the Preferences tab and the Matchmaking Preferences window will open. In this window, there will be three options you can alter.

The Matchmaking Preferences menu. (Image via Turtle Rock Studios)

Private Campaign Lobby is the first on the list. Set that to On and back out of the menu to the lobby. The three spots will remain empty until you start a match, but you are now able to play with bots.

No one will be able to join your game, not even those on your friends list. Once you start a round of zombie killing, you will find the three empty slots have been auto-filled with bot players.

