How to spray in Back 4 Blood

Using a Spray is a minor feature in Back 4 Blood that most shooters implement by default these days. This allows players to earn new spray items while also giving more options for customization and communication.

How players can use a spray in Back 4 Blood

Players can use a spray to gain advantage in their exploits (image via Turtle Neck Studios)

Back 4 Blood uses a wheel mechanic for features such as a spray, in the same way that games like Call of Duty and Fortnite do. The specific term for it is the communication wheel, and it needs to be opened in Back 4 Blood to access any kind of spray.

To open the communication wheel, players can press up on the d-pad of any controller, regardless of the platform. If they are using a mouse and keyboard, then the C key will do the job.

Regardless of the platform, the wheel can be brought up in one button, and plenty of options will be available, even beyond a simple spray.

From there, players can either use the stick on their controller or their mouse for PC to choose the option they want. In this case, they can scroll over to their selection for a spray, and doing so will immediately cause their character to spray an image on the map.

The spray will end up in whichever direction the player is facing. Being up close to a wall or any barrier will automatically set the selected spray down with little effort.

How to change or find a new spray in Back 4 Blood

When using the communication wheel to set down a spray in Back 4 Blood, there is really only one option that can be used. Whichever spray players have selected is the default option that will be used while they are in a game. However, the selected spray can absolutely be changed to something new.

Back in Fort Hope, players have the option to make changes to the Personalization menu before heading back out on a new chapter. The process is fast and any unlocked sprays will be available to choose from.

Players can unlock additional spray options in Back 4 Blood by completing Supply Lines and earning Supply points for spending. Sprays themselves have no effect on gameplay, but they can be fun to place down for how cheap they are in Back 4 Blood.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul