How to dismantle or get rid of items in Diablo Immortal

Out of all the plentiful items that players can get in Diablo Immortal, they often carry around much more than they need.

The reviews of the game have been mostly positive so far. While many of the items require a little cold hard cash to get, players often go through the game collecting loads and loads of less than useful items without a way to deal with them. This guide will inform players about what they can do with all of the items they aren’t using in the game.

Mechanic in Diablo Immortal lets players recycle unwanted items for gear upgrades

Throughout the game, players will come across blacksmiths in villages across the map. These blacksmiths can take and recycle unused items through a process called 'Salvaging' (Diablo III fans probably recognize this).

Whenever any player comes across a blacksmith in the game, the smartest thing they can do is salvage some of their unused items. It may not seem like much at first, but it allows players to level up their gear easily.

Salvaging items will result in scrap materials. Players will need these if they want to end up upgrading their gear, since scrap materials are one of the two necessary resources for this.

Another resource that players will need to upgrade their gear is enchanted dust. This can be acquired in several ways, but one of them is actually through converting scrap material.

There is a Smithing Vendor next to a blacksmith in Westmarch. This vendor will convert 10 scrap materials into one enchanted dust. It isn’t the most effective way to acquire enchanted dust, but at least it’s an option if players need some in a pinch.

Salvaging items is necessary for players to upgrade their gear in Diablo Immortal (Image via Blizzard)

Other ways in which players can get the enchanted dust usually involve taking down some tough enemies in the game. If a player's level is lower than that of the server paragon, they will actually get double rewards for defeating enemies.

Good candidates to fight for these are Hydra and Golem. They each give twelve enchanted dust to underleveled characters, while only giving six to those at server paragon level. There are also other special events that players can farm enchanted dust from.

Upgrading gear can drastically change how powerful a character is in the game. Each character has six slots for gear (head, shoulders, chest, etc.). However, for every item of gear equipped, a gem can also be thrown on that gear (so long as there is a socket for the gem to go in).

Strong gems are usually only acquired through money, or have a really low chance of dropping from enemies. This makes upgrading gear through salvaging very valuable in the game.

One of the quality-of-life improvements that Diablo Immortal implemented into the series formula was a much simpler item stat system. With this, the power level of each item is only represented by one number, which makes it a lot easier to figure out which items are worth keeping around.

