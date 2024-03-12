How to do double finisher in WWE 2K24?

Executing a double finisher in WWE 2K24 offers a powerful means to assert dominance when you're against two opponents, providing a strategic advantage toward securing victory. This maneuver proves especially advantageous in handicap matches, triple threats, fatal four ways, and other encounters involving multiple opponents.

While executing the double finisher may seem straightforward, certain steps and considerations enhance its effectiveness. Fans of the WWE 2K series are familiar with this mechanic, yet newcomers to WWE 2K24 can benefit from valuable tips and tricks to master this technique. A well-devised strategy will help them understand the correct timing for executing this move to its fullest potential.

This article features useful tips to help players successfully execute the double finisher in WWE 2K24.

Easy way to do a double finisher in WWE 2K24

Double Finisher in WWE 2K24 will help you to win matches more easily (Image via 2K)

Before diving into execution, it's essential to understand the concept of the double finisher in WWE 2K24. This maneuver lets your wrestler execute their finishing move on two opponents simultaneously. For example, if you've chosen John Cena and are facing off against two other wrestlers, he will execute the Attitude Adjustment by carrying both opponents together.

Now, let's delve into the steps to execute the double finisher. To perform this move, ensure you've filled the Finisher Gauge and have at least one finisher available. Once the gauge is filled, prepare for the double action.

Irish Whip your opponents toward the corner (Image via 2K)

Irish Whip one of your opponents toward the corner. To do this on PlayStation, press O, on Xbox, press B, and on PC, press L. Once your opponent is positioned in the corner, grab your second opponent and execute another Irish Whip, directing them toward the first opponent in the corner.

Once both opponents are in position, approach them, and a Finisher prompt will appear at the bottom of your screen. Press R2 + X on PlayStation, RT + A on Xbox, and Space + K on PC to unleash the Double Finisher action.

Which wrestler can perform a double finisher in WWE 2K24?

Only selected wrestlers can perform a double finisher in WWE 2K24 (Image via 2K)

It's important to note that not all wrestlers on the roster can execute double-finisher moves. Only selected wrestlers possess this ability, requiring you to specifically choose them if you intend to perform a double finisher. Below are all the wrestlers in WWE 2K24 who are capable of executing double finishers:

John Cena: Double Attitude Adjustment

Kane: Double Chokeslam

Braun Strowman: Double Cradle Lift Samoan Drop

Roman Reigns: Double Samoan Drop

Select these superstars to experience the thrill of executing a double finisher and enjoy the action to its fullest.

