How to download Free Fire OB26 Advance Server APK: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire is a leading title in the mobile battle royale genre. It has a massive player base and has achieved various feats over the past few years, including winning the Mobile Game of the Year award at the Esports Awards 2020.

The developers of Free Fire regularly incorporate a variety of features with updates. The previous OB25 update was a great success and introduced several new aspects into the game. Before the features are added to the global version, the developers release an Advance Server to test them.

The registrations for the next iteration have begun, and a limited number of users will be able to access the server. This article provides a detailed guide to download the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server.

Downloading the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server APK for beginners

The download date

It is important to note that the download for the OB26 Advance Server will commence on January 21st. Users can follow these steps to download it once the process begins:

Step 1: Players have to visit the Free Fire Advance Server website and log in using their registered account.

Step 2: After logging in, they have to press the ‘Download APK’ option.

(The Free Fire OB26 Advance Server is only for the Android devices)

Step 3: Users have to enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option. It can be done via Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: Lastly, gamers have to locate and install the APK file.

Step 5: A dialog box will appear asking the users to enter the activation code.

Disclaimer: Only players with the activation code can access the server and test out the new features.

In the Advance Server, several bugs and glitches might be present. However, players have an opportunity to obtain diamonds by reporting them.

