When it comes to battle royale games, Garena Free Fire dominates the mobile gaming world. In this title, 50 players land in a hostile land and fight to be the last person.

Free Fire has over 500 million downloads and a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store. It is appreciated for its vibrant ambience and cartoonish characters. These characters have special powers and can be used in various battles.

Since this is a mobile game, many players might think it can be played only on mobile devices. This is not true. Players can easily enjoy Free Fire on their PCs using an emulator.

An emulator is a software that allows players to enjoy mobile games on their PC. There are many emulators in the market that allow gamers to enjoy this brilliant title on the computer.

How to download Free Fire on Windows using emulators: Step-by-step guide

Image via TechNadu

1. Download an emulator first. BlueStacks is one of the popular choices among players. Players can use this link to download BlueStacks.

2. Login after installing BlueStacks. Use a Google account.

3. Open Google Play Store on the computer using BlueStacks and then search for Free Fire.

4. Click on the ‘Install’ button.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious, several new players often search for these tips and tricks.

