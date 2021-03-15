How to download Genshin Impact version 1.4 before release: Pre-installation feature explained

Genshin Impact version 1.4's pre-installation files are available for players to download and stay prepared for the update to be released.

Dear Travelers,



The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



View details here >>>https://t.co/eczyrDuPa0#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/se05Wv2yky — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 15, 2021

Players had previously received an in-game notification in Genshin Impact that quoted the timings of the pre-installation going live. The pre-installation feature for Genshin Impact version 1.4 allows players to download the necessary core files before the update is officially released.

This feature is a massive benefit for players with slower connections. This will give them more time to pre-download all the files so they can jump straight into the game when the new update arrives.

Apart from that, it is also an extremely efficient process even for players with faster connections, as keeping the necessary core files ready for the update allows them to start enjoying the new update's contents as soon as it releases.

Version 1.4 "Invitation of Windblume"



As new version approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers? Scroll down and view the image below for details on upcoming events~



All times below based on server time.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/YMefMl450s — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 15, 2021

This article offers a step-by-step guide on how to pre-install the Genshin Impact version 1.4 as soon as it becomes available.

Downloading and Pre-installing Genshin Impact version 1.4

How to pre-install Genshin Impact version 1.4 on PC

The Pre-Installation option for Genshin Impact on PC (Image via miHoYo)

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-install the Genshin Impact version 1.4 on their PCs:

Players need to head over to the Genshin Impact install directory using the file explorer.

Instead of launching the game directly from GenshinImpact.exe, players will need to double-click on the launcher.exe file inside the install directory.

As soon as the launcher client opens, players will be able to see a "Game Pre-Installation" option next to the yellow-launch button.

Clicking on the Get Now option will begin pre-downloading the core files for the update.

How to pre-install on Android and iOS (Method 1)

The Pre-Install option inside Paimon's menu in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-install the Genshin Impact version 1.4 on Android and iOS devices via the Paimon menu:

Players will first need to launch Genshin Impact on their devices and head into the Paimon menu.

Once inside the Paimon menu, players will need to click on "Settings" and then select the "Other" tab.

On the "Other" tab, players will see a "Pre-Install Resource Package" option.

Players will have to tap on the "Pre-Install Now" option to start downloading the necessary pre-installation core files.

How to pre-install on Android and iOS (Method 2)

The login screen pre-install button in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-install the Genshin Impact version 1.4 on Android and iOS devices using the log-in pre-installation button:

Players will see a tiny symbol towards the bottom-left corner of their login screens after launching the game.

Once the pre-installation files are released by miHoYo, players will simply need to click on this button to begin downloading all the necessary core files for update 1.4 in Genshin Impact.