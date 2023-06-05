How to download Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 update: Pre-installation size and guide

New information surrounding the size of Honkai Star Rail’s version 1.1 update has emerged on social media after miHoYo began the pre-download offer for all available platforms. The forthcoming update will add plenty of fresh content, including new events and characters. A maintenance update has also been scheduled for June 7, following which the new version will be available.

miHoYo has already announced the update schedule, including when the servers will go down and come back up. This information can be helpful to those who don’t want to miss any action.

That said, prior information about the required storage space will help players. Based on available news on social media, the size of the upcoming update is fairly substantial.

How big is Honkai Star Rail’s version 1.1?

It was widely expected that version 1.1 would be large, given the information revealed by miHoYo. The addition of new characters like Silver Wolf, whose special banner will be available after the update goes live, adds to the overall size. She comes with new time-limited events that offer players important in-game resources.

The update will be available for PC and mobile. On mobile devices, the file size ranges between 6-7GB, depending on the operating system and type of handheld. The new file size on the PC is nearly 8GB, which can be downloaded using miHoYo’s launcher.

It’s worth noting that the latest downloads can be installed now, but the update won’t be live in Honkai Star Rail. Players can only access them after the server update scheduled on June 7 at 6 am (UTC +8). miHoYo has further announced that the update will last around five hours but could be extended without prior notice.

How to pre-download Honkai Star Rail version 1.1

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



PC and mobile pre-downloads are now available. Trailblazers can follow the instructions below to pre-download some resources and enhance your resource download speed after the version update. Due to the large size of the download, it is… Version 1.1 Pre-Download Is Now Available!PC and mobile pre-downloads are now available. Trailblazers can follow the instructions below to pre-download some resources and enhance your resource download speed after the version update. Due to the large size of the download, it is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Version 1.1 Pre-Download Is Now Available!PC and mobile pre-downloads are now available. Trailblazers can follow the instructions below to pre-download some resources and enhance your resource download speed after the version update. Due to the large size of the download, it is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/rlwTsJfYhR

Installing the new file is simple, with the downloadable files being rolled out to the respective platform stores. Players on Android will have to visit the Google Play Store. iOS users may visit the Apple Store, where the game’s latest files can be downloaded.

PC users will need to make use of the miHoYo launcher. Players must update the game on all platforms they play it on. A version mismatch could create issues, preventing them from playing the game altogether.

Once the downloads and installations are complete, players can play Honkai Star Rail. The new contents of version 1.1 will become automatically available once the June 7 maintenance is over.

