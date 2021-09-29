How to download the latest PUBG Mobile global version 1.6 update on Android and iOS devices

PUBG Mobile got its latest major update about two weeks ago and players are thrilled with the new features the 1.6 update introduced. A brand new game mode called the Flora Menace was introduced by the update.

Players can indulge in the new game mode in three battle royale maps – Erangel, Sanhok, and Livik.

To download the update, players can do it in-game, via APK and OBB files, or by heading over to the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile’s 1.6 update

Players need to follow the steps given below if they want to download the update from the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Users will first have to open the Google Play Store and search for the title, or they can click here.

Step 2: Players will have to click on the green “Update” button.

Alternatively, players can just open the game and a message will appear prompting them to update to the latest version. Both Android and iOS users can acquiesce to the request and update PUBG Mobile to its latest version.

The size of the regular update on the regular version is 1.1 GB. When it comes to the compact version, the size is reduced to 717 MB.

Highlights of the update

Here are a few features that have been introduced to PUBG Mobile via the 1.6 update:

Flora Menace has exciting features like Rejuvenation Barrier, Cell Matrix and more.

Regional Ranking has been introduced.

Previous game modes like Metro Royale: Reunion, Infection Mode, Vikendi, Titans: Last Stand, etc. have made a comeback.

Note: The global version of PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Indian mobile gamers are requested to enjoy the regional version of PUBG Mobile, BGMI, instead.

