How to download Phantasy Star Online 2 on Steam

Phantasy Star Online 2 is a critically acclaimed free-to-play Japanese MMORPG developed and published by SEGA. The game was initially released in Japan on 4 July 2012 across all major platforms.

The western MMO community was incredibly eager to play PSO2. However, it took SEGA eight years to bring the game in the west.

Phantasy Star Online 2 launched on PC, exclusive to Microsoft Store, and players were not happy about it. The game ended up having a disastrous launch with a lot of bugs and other issues, and this resulted in the community demanding a Steam release.

The developers subsequently resolved many issues in Phantasy Star Online 2 and announced a Steam launch for the game on 5 August 2020. The Steam release of Phantasy Star Online 2 doesn't include any game-breaking bugs or issues. The game is available to download for free on Steam.

Steps to download Phantasy Star Online 2 using Steam

Visit the Steam page in your web browser or open Steam launcher on your PC.

Log in to your pre-existing account or make a new one if you don't have any.

On the top-right corner, search for "Phantasy Star Online 2".

Phantasy Star Online 2 is available to download for free on Steam (Image Credit: The Profane Dotaku)

You will be prompted to the game page where you can click on "Play Game" to begin your download.

The download size of Phantasy Star Online 2 is around 72.4 GB (Image Credit: The Profane Dotaku)

Phantasy Star Online 2 is around 72.4 GB in size. There is a remastered version of the game called "PSO2 New Genesis" that is currently in development. The complete overhauled version of PSO2 "New Genesis" is set to be released in 2021.

