How to download and play Ludo King on PC

Ludo King is the most popular Ludo game on the Google Play Store, with over 500 million downloads. Players who would like to enjoy the title on their computer can do so with the help of an emulator or by playing on the official website.

An emulator is a software that allows players to run mobile applications on their computers. While many emulators are out there, like Nox Player, Game Loop, LD Player, etc., this article will guide players to run Ludo King using the latest version of the famous emulator, BlueStacks.

Play Ludo King on PC via BlueStacks 5

Players can follow the steps given below to download Ludo King on PC using BlueStacks 5:

Download BlueStacks on the PC. Click here to do so.

After launching BlueStacks 5 by signing in, search for Ludo King. Players need to click on Ludo King and install it via Google Play Store.

Once it is downloaded, players can head over to their computer’s Library and open the game.

Minimum system requirements: BlueStacks 5

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: Your PC must have at least 4GB of RAM. (Note that having 4GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM)

Storage: 5GB Free Disk Space.

You must be an Administrator on your PC.

Up to date graphics drivers from Microsoft or the chipset vendor.

How to enjoy Ludo King on a computer via the website

Official website of Ludo King

If players do not want to install Ludo King on their computer, they can follow the steps given below for an alternative technique:

Players need to click here to be redirected to the official Ludo King website. They need to click on the Play Now option in the top right corner of the screen. They will then need to log in via Facebook to enjoy the title.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

