How to download and play PUBG Mobile global version on PCs: Step-by-step guide for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile’s growth in the mobile segment can undoubtedly be credited to the developers, who bring in several new features. It recently celebrated its 3rd anniversary, and the title’s player base has increased over the years.

Apart from Android and iOS devices, users can also play the renowned Battle Royale game on their PCs/laptops. However, to do so, they require emulators. There are numerous such software that gamers can use to play PUBG Mobile.

This article provides a detailed step-by-step guide to use a few of the most popular emulators, i.e., GameLoop and BlueStacks, for playing PUBG Mobile.

(Note: The time taken to download the game is based on the internet speed of the users)

Detailed guide to download and play PUBG Mobile global version on PCs

GameLoop

GameLoop is one of the most popular choices (Image via Gameloop)

Tencent Gaming Buddy, presently known as GameLoop, is arguably the most popular option. It has numerous unique features that enhance the user experience:

Lower equipment requirement, min 2 GB RAM

2K Resolution, support 3A masterpiece graphic

Fast and accurate controller with mouse and keyboard

Players can follow these steps to use this emulator:

Step 1: They can download and install GameLoop from its official website, if not already previously. Users can click here to visit the webpage.

Step 2: After the installation completes, they must open it and search for ‘PUBG Mobile’ in the search bar.

Step 3: Players have to tap on the most suitable option and press the ‘Download’ button.

The game would soon get downloaded and installed.

BlueStacks

BlueStacks is one of the oldest and most used emulators (Image via Bluestacks)

BlueStacks is another prominent choice in the community. Here are a few significant features of the emulator:

Pre-set game controls with ease of customization.

Shooting mode.

Ability to record gameplay with a single key.

Users can follow these steps \to download and play PUBG Mobile via BlueStacks:

Step 1: They must visit the official BlueStacks website and download it here.

Step 2: Once the emulator gets installed, gamers can open Google Play Store on the emulator.

Step 3: They may search for PUBG Mobile, and numerous results will appear. Players have to click on the “Download” option beside the most appropriate option.

They have to follow similar steps on emulators with the Google Play Store, such as the LDPlayer.

