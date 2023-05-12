How to download Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 on mobile

Are you a fan of horror games with cartoon characters and a touch of whimsy? If so, then you’re in for a treat with Poppy Playtime Chapter 2. This is the sequel to the well-acclaimed horror title Poppy Playtime. Developed by Mob Entertainment, the new installment is available on mobile phones and allows you to continue your journey from Chapter 1 into the eerie toy factory to unravel its secrets through puzzle-solving.

This article will guide you through the process of downloading Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 on mobile devices.

Note: Prices mentioned may differ from region-to-region.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 - How to download, price, and more

To begin your journey in the haunting world of Poppy Playtime's Chapter 2, all you need to do is locate the game on your mobile device’s respective app store. Whether you are an Android user or an iOS user, the process of downloading this title is relatively straightforward. Simply follow the steps below:

Go to Google Play Store or App Store on your mobile device.

Type in "Poppy Playtime Chapter 2" in the Search bar. It comes at a price of INR 279/$4.99 on the Google Play Store and $5.99 on the iOS App Store.

Purchase the game using the payment method of your choice; you'll be given some options as soon as you click Buy.

After paying the price, hit the Download button to get the game.

Voila! Now you can begin your journey into the sinister world of Poppy Playtime and uncover the secrets hidden deep within its toy factory.

If you want to give Chapter 1 a shot before diving into its sequel, type in "Poppy Playtime Chapter 2" in Google Play Store/iOS App Store's Search bar. You'll have to spend INR 220/$2.99 on the former and $2.99 on the latter to get this title.

At its core, Poppy Playtime is a first-person horror-puzzle-adventure experience divided into multiple chapters centered around an abandoned factory. As a former co-worker at the factory, it is now your responsibility to uncover the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of your colleagues.

So far, two chapters have been released, and the second one has become fairly popular within the gaming community since its launch — and for good reason. It presents chilling toys and a captivating narrative that revolves around the enigmatic Playtime Co. factory.

By successfully employing the mascot horror concept, both chapters of Poppy Playtime instill fear in players. Given its unique approach, with loads of puzzle-solving elements, Chapter 2 has the potential to be exponentially more popular and easily recognized as one of the standout horror experiences of 2023. It is now available on Android, iOS, and PC.

