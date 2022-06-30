How to download PUBG Mobile 2.1 Beta on Android devices

Each PUBG Mobile update brings new features to the game, and the launch of the current patch, 2.0, brought the much-awaited final version of the Livik map with tons of exclusive features. Furthermore, the popular mobile game has also seen plenty of bug fixes with each update over the years.

The 2.0 update was rolled out in May 2022, which means players can expect the 2.1 version to launch soon. The gap between any two patch updates is usually around two months, so players will have to wait until mid-July. However, they can take a peek at the unreleased content via 2.1 Beta.

PUBG Mobile: A step-by-step guide for downloading the 2.1 Beta (Android)

Developers release the Beta APK files ahead of each patch update, and their sole purpose is to test the upcoming features and receive feedback from the players regarding the same. Beta versions allow the developers to work on the bugs before the patch rolls out.

PUBG Mobile 2.1 Beta is now available on the official website, and players can easily download the same on their devices. For more clarity on the download process, players can go through the steps given below and complete them to download and install the Beta APK for PUBG Mobile 2.1 version:

Step 1: There are two options available for the 2.1 Beta APK, and players can use either of the following links to download and install the application:

Android (x32) APK (file size: 636 MB) link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html Android (x64) APK (file size: 718 MB) link: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android_1.html

Players need to tap on the link to start the download (Image via Krafton)

Step 2: After players open the given link on their Android device, it will direct them to the download page of the APK file. They can tap on the link provided on the page to start the download.

Players should note that both APK files are considerably large. Thus, they should use Wi-Fi for the download process, if available.

Step 3: Once the APK has been downloaded, players should tap on the file to install it. Players need to activate the 'Install from unknown resources' option if the device prohibits the installation.

Players need to choose the desired resource pack (Image via Krafton)

Step 4: After the application gets installed, players should open it and download additional resource packs.

Players can choose between low-spec and HD packs as per their devices' specifications.

The sizes of both resource packs are as follows:

Low-spec Resource Pack – 348.1 MB

HD Resource Pack – 669.3 MB

Players should tap on the guest option to sign in (Image via Krafton)

Step 5: In the final step, players can sign in to the game using a guest login.

Additionally, some players might want to install the PUBG Mobile 2.1 Beta APK on their PCs. In that case, they can repeat the same method until step 2. After that step, they will have to download an Android emulator like BlueStacks, MEmu, or NoxPlayer, which they can use to open and install the APK on their PC.

Disclaimer: The 2.1 Beta APK is not available for players from India as PUBG Mobile is no longer available in the country. Instead, players should install BGMI and wait for the release of its 2.1 patch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far