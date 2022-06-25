BGMI 2.1 July update: Expected release date, features, and everything new

BGMI is amongst the most-played action games in the Indian gaming community, as millions of players across the country enjoy the Battle Royale title regularly, helping it rise in terms of popularity.

To enrich the players' BR experience, Krafton introduces updates in the game at periodic intervals. These updates bring along several new features and items that change the look of the game and make it even more exciting.

In June 2022, players are eagerly waiting for the developers to release the 2.1 update for BGMI. However, no official announcement regarding the update's release has been made yet.

When can BGMI players expect the 2.1 update to release?

The upcoming 2.1 update is set to be the fourth major update of the year. As the community stands on the brink of the one-year anniversary, a huge buzz has been created regarding the release of the update.

The July update is likely to be released sometime between July 13-17. However, in most probability, the update might arrive on July 15.

The most recent update for BGMI was released by Krafton just before the conclusion of the existing Royale Pass. The ongoing Cycle 2 Season 6 and Month 12 Toy World-themed Royale Pass is set to conclude on July 17, which has led to the timeframe mentioned above.

Currently, players can enjoy the game without interruption even during the maintenance period. This gives them a hassle-free gaming experience. All the periodic updates in BGMI usually start rolling out at 11.00 am IST for AOS device users and 4.00 pm IST for iOS device users in India, but the last couple of updates were exceptions to this norm.

Players need to inform their in-game friends to update their game as soon as the update is available to them. Otherwise, they will be facing problems playing together as the game prohibits gamers using different versions from playing together.

Furthermore, following the norm of previous updates, a new season (Cycle 3 Season 7) and a new Royale Pass (Month 13) will also be introduced in the upcoming update on July 18.

Note: The aforementioned date and time for the 2.1 update's release are calculated based on previous updates.

What additions can BGMI players expect in the upcoming July update?

Similar to other updates for the Battle Royale title, the upcoming 2.1 update is set to surpass players' expectations. It will bring along a bunch of new content that aims to improve players' gameplay experience.

Here's a look at the different features expected to be incorporated in the upcoming 2.1 update:

New firearms - Lynx AMR and AC VAL Revamped control buttons and UI New mini-map changes Ancient temple mode 2.0 Tactical Backpack Remodeled Cheer Park - new Gaming Center and Shopping Center included Major bug fix Shotgun attachment - Quick Loader Throwable - Blue Zone grenade Month 13 Royale Pass First Anniversary event Cycle 3 Season 7 Secret Cave in Livik New health utilities

With so many features set to be added to the game, it comes as no surprise at all that fans and players want the new update to arrive as soon as possible.

