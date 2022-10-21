How to download PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta update: Download link, process, APK file size and more

The release of a beta version precedes every new PUBG Mobile update. With the upcoming 2.3 iteration all set to be released next month, the 2.3 beta has finally been made available to test different features and other content.

It has unveiled many new changes, such as Aftermath 2.0, a preview of football themed mode, and so on. Users interested in getting it can download the beta on their devices using the APK file made available by the developers on the particular beta website.

The following section provides in-depth instructions on downloading the PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta, alongside the download link and size.

Detailed step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta update using APK file

If you are interested in getting the PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta update, you can resort to the APK file. The following steps will guide you through the entire download and installation:

Step 1: To start the process, you must reach the 2.3 beta download page. The links for the two different files are provided below for you to access:

For devices of Android (x32) APK: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

For devices of Android (x64) APK: https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android_1.html

The APK file size of the x32 variant is 716 MB, while the one for x64 is 799 MB. You will need to ensure sufficient storage space is available on your device to successfully download and install the beta version of the battle royale title.

Step 2: After visiting the required link, use the “Download Android Version” option to start the download for the APK.

Click the "Download Android Version" button (Image via Tencent)

Step 3: You can now enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting on your device and proceed to install the APK file.

Step 4: Finally, upon the conclusion of the installation, you may open the application of the 2.3 beta and select the preferred resource pack.

Choose the required Resource Pack (Image via Tencent)

There are two different resource packs that you can download on the beta version - Low-spec Resource Pack and HD Resource Pack. The former is 413.1 MB, while the latter would require 783.0 MB of free space.

You can finally sign in and enjoy the 2.3 beta (Image via Tencent)

Step 5: Once the resource packs have been downloaded, use the ‘Guest’ option to sign in on the PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta. You will then be able to access the different features that the developers have integrated.

Since the beta version is intended to test various bugs and glitches, you should report any that you encounter. This will assist the developers in making the necessary corrections before the final release of the 2.3 update next month.

Main features of PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta

Aftermath 2.0 map

Firearm Upgrades

Armor Upgrades

New Energy Mechanics

Consumables Adjustments (new First Aid Kids and Energy Drinks)

New Bunkers

Treasure Maps

Semi Truck (with supplies)

Guard Posts

Shop Recall

Medicine Cabinet

Recall Towers

Football-themed mode

Available in Erangel, Nusa, and Livik

New Golden Shoes Tactical Item

New Football Throwable

New Football Carnival Themed Area

Football Air Drops

Football Cover

Football-themed Spawn Island

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile was banned in India under Section 69A of IT Law. Due to the restrictions imposed, it is strongly recommended that players from the country not download or play the battle royale game or its beta on their device.

Poll : 0 votes