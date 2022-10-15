PUBG Mobile 2.2 update latest download link for Android devices

With the release of the PUBG Mobile 2.2 update in mid-September, the game has plenty of new and exciting content for players to enjoy until the next update. The patch barely misses out on any basis, featuring the release of the new Nusa (1x1 km) map offering new mechanics, weapons, and a vehicle, which has been one of the critical areas.

In addition, it releases a new Gear Front mode and European – Style Themed Area called Strange Town. Even the favorite fan, Erangel map, has undergone multiple changes to make the overall experience more enjoyable.

The update has been out for about a month, and if you have not installed the latest version, you may access the official stores to get it. In addition, the option to use the APK file is always available.

A step-by-step guide to downloading and installing PUBG Mobile 2.2 APK

While Android users can download PUBG Mobile directly through the Google Play Store, many prefer to sideload the APK on their device. Luckily, the developers offer the file on the official website, eliminating the risk of receiving a fake or infected APK.

If you are one of them, then you may follow the instructions provided below to download and install the 2.2 APK file:

Step 1: Access the official PUBG Mobile website on any web browser using this link.

Users have two available options (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: After landing on the page, you will have two available APK options to download: regular and compact. Click on the preferred option to commence the download.

As the name implies, the compact APK will be smaller, but you must download additional resources within the battle royale title.

The size of the files is 1 GB and 535 MB, respectively. Hence, ensure sufficient storage is available on your device for installation and resource packs before downloading.

Step 4: Once this download is complete, you may navigate through your device's settings to enable the Install from Unknown Source option before proceeding with the installation.

The two available resource pack options (Image via Tencent)

Step 5: After the installation, you will need to access the application and download additional resources to use the compact version. The two available options are:

Low-spec Resource Pack: 497.6 MB

HD Resource Pack: 927.1 MB

Sign in to the account to enjoy playing the game (Image via Tencent)

Once the resources have been downloaded, you may enjoy PUBG Mobile. If you are using a regular APK, you may sign in directly to your account.

If you encounter a parsing error during the installation process, then, in that case, you may re-access the official website to download the APK file and follow the exact instructions. Moreover, you should not use APK files from other sources as these carry a risk of viruses.

Alternatively, you may access the Google Play Store using this link and click the install button to get the PUBG Mobile 2.2 version.

Note: PUBG Mobile is blocked in India. Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to download or play the battle royale title on their devices.

