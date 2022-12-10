How to download PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta update on Android devices

The release of PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta has dominated the majority of discussions in the game's community recently. The first round of testing for the upcoming patch has officially begun. The beta version includes new items, such as Dancing Lions and Grappling Hook, in addition to the Back for Honor system.

The developers will progressively add more features to the beta client in subsequent testing cycles. Players may download it and try out the new features before they are implemented into the game. Android users can download the client using the APK file officially released by the developers. Check the following section for a detailed guide.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on PUBG Mobile, Indian players are advised not to download or play the battle royale title or its beta version under any circumstances.

Step-by-step guide to downloading and installing PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta

Downloading the aforementioned APK file is not difficult. You may follow the instructions outlined below to install the latest iteration of the PUBG Mobile beta:

Step 1: Use either link given below to access the download page for the PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta APK.

Android (x64): https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android_1.html

Android (x32): https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

Click the Download Android Version button in the center of the screen (Image via Tencent)

Step 2: Click on the Download Android Version button in the center of the screen to get the file.

The first file's size (x64) is roughly 753 MB, while the second one (x32) is 672 MB. On top of this, you are also required to download additional resource packs later on. Thus, before moving forward, it is essential to check that enough storage is available on the device.

Step 3: Once the download of your chosen file is complete, you may access your device's settings to switch on the 'Installation from the Unknown Source' option. Subsequently, navigate through the files and install the APK you just downloaded.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, access the battle royale title and provide the necessary permissions.

The sizes of the two available resource packs (Image via Tencent)

Step 5: Then, install the preferred resource pack. The two available options are as follows:

Low-spec Resource Pack: 400.9 MB

HD Resource Pack: 738.8 MB

Step 6: Once done, you may sign in as a guest and enjoy the new features incorporated into the beta version.

Suppose you receive an error message during the installation. In this case, you may first attempt a reinstallation of the beta APK. If the problem persists, then you can download the file again and follow the instructions as provided earlier.

Furthermore, you are advised to report any bugs or glitches using the Report option. This helps developers eliminate any game-breaking bug before the release of official updates to ensure the best experience for the game's ever-growing community.

PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta features

Here are some of the key inclusions in the new beta version:

Back for Honor

Dancing Lion vehicle

Grappling Hook

Martial Arts Arena

New Ziplines and stairs in Metro Royale mode

Improved advanced armor resistance and inventory capacity to 30 in Metro Royale mode

You can read more about these additions here.

