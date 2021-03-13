How to download PUBG Mobile KR latest 1.3 version: TapTap download link, size and more

PUBG Mobile KR is the Korean version of PUBG Mobile. However, compared to the global version, this game has a higher quantity of cosmetics, including skins and costumes.

The 1.3 update recently hit the servers. Multiple new features like the Hundred Rhythms game mode and the Mosin-Nagant sniper rifle were added to the game as part of the update. (Click here to read the detailed patch notes of the update)

Players from Korea can download the PUBG Mobile KR 1.3 update from the Google Play Store. Meanwhile, players from other countries can use TapTap to download the update.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the latest version of PUBG Mobile KR using the TapTap application.

Downloading PUBG Mobile KR latest 1.3 version using TapTap

Note: The size of the update is 665 MB. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack varies depending on the option that the player chooses. Players have to ensure that they have sufficient space available on their device before downloading the update.

Players can follow the steps given below to download the latest version of PUBG Mobile KR on their devices using the TapTap application:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official TapTap website and download the app. The link to the website is given below:

TapTap website: Click here

Official website of TapTap

Step 2: Players must then enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option and install TapTap.

Step 3: They should open the app after the installation is done and search for PUBG Mobile KR.

Step 4: Several results will appear on the screen. Players can tap on the most relevant one and click on the ‘Download’ button.

The download for PUBG Mobile KR will commence soon. (If players have an older version of the game available on their device, they will see an ‘Update’ button instead.)

Once the installation is complete, players can enjoy PUBG Mobile KR on their devices.

