With Netflix’s Squid Game blowing up in popularity, it is natural for creators to take advantage of the trend and create a Roblox game based on the TV show. If you have not jumped on the hype train that is Squid Games, now is the time to do it. That means knowing how to download Squid Game in Roblox first.

If you are not sure how to download Squid Game in Roblox, have no fear. It isn't difficult by any means.

Squid Game in Roblox: Steps for how players can download the new mode

How to download Squid Game for Roblox on PC

Downloading Squid Games on PC (Image via Roblox)

Downloading games on each platform is slightly different. The PC version is by far the simplest and will be the quickest way to get you to play Roblox Squid Game.

Here is how it works:

Step 1: The first move is to open up a browser and go to Roblox’s homepage.

Step 2: Sign into Roblox, if you already have an account.

Note: Choose “Sign Up” instead if you do not have an account and create one.

Step 3: Now, at the top of the page, you will see a black search bar. Click inside the search bar and type “Squid Game.”

Step 4: When the search results appear, pick the Squid Game mode that looks most appealing.

Note: Squid Game X and Squid Game are both great games to try.

Step 5: If you are prompted to install Roblox on your PC, go ahead and do so.

How to download Roblox on Mobile and Console

Downloading Squid Games on console and mobile (Image via Google Play)

Downloading Squid Game in Roblox on mobile and console is practically identical. Players need to search for 'Squid Game' from within the game. The only step that changes is which app store is used.

Here is how it works:

Step 1: Your first move is to launch the app store unique to your device (e.g., Xbox Game Store, Google Play).

Step 2: If you have to sign into the platform, now is the time to do it.

Step 3: Locate the search bar. It’s typically at the top of the screen. Search for “Roblox” and, if you haven’t already, install the app.

Step 4: Launch Roblox.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Step 5: Sign into your account and select the search bar at the top. Search “Squid Game” and choose the clone that fits the bill.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan